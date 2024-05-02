GBP/USD started to edge lower after posting gains on Wednesday.

Critical resistance for the pair is located at 1.2550.

Improving risk mood could cap the USD's upside later in the day.

GBP/USD gained traction in the late American session on Wednesday and closed the day in positive territory. The pair stays under modest bearish pressure early Thursday but manages to hold above 1.2500.

Following Tuesday's rally, the US Dollar (USD) came under heavy selling pressure in the second half of the day on Wednesday and allowed GBP/USD to turn north.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) maintained the policy rate at 5.25%-5.5% following the April 30 - May 1 policy meeting, as widely anticipated. Additionally, the Fed announced that they will dial back the pace of balance sheet reduction by cutting the Treasury redemption cap to $25 billion per month from $60 billion starting June 1.

In the post-meeting press conference, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged it was likely that gaining the greater confidence in inflation moving toward the 2% target will likely take longer than previously anticipated. When asked about the possibility of further policy tightening, Powell said that it was unlikely that the next interest rate move would be a hike. Powell refrained from hinting at the timing of the policy pivot, reiterating the data-dependent approach.

The US economic docket will feature weekly Initial Jobless Claims and first-quarter Unit Labor Costs data on Thursday. In case these data come in better than market forecast, the immediate reaction could support the USD and weigh on GBP/USD. Meanwhile, US stock index futures were last seen rising between 0.4% and 0.8%. A risk rally in the second half of the day could make it difficult for the USD to find demand, even if the data seem positive for the currency.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) aligns as critical resistance at 1.2550. In case GBP/USD rises above that level and starts using it as support, technical buyers could show interest. In this case, 1.2600 (Fibonacci 50% retracement of the latest downtrend) could be seen as next resistance before 1.2660 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement).

On the downside, first support is located at 1.2500 (static level, psychological level) before 1.2480 (100-period SMA on the 4-hour chart) and 1.2450 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement).