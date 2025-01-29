GBP/USD continues to fluctuate in a narrow channel at around 1.2450.

The Fed is set to leave the interest rate unchanged after the policy meeting.

Fed Chairman Powell's comments could drive the USD's valuation.

After snapping a three-day winning streak on Tuesday, GBP/USD stays in a consolidation phase at around 1.2450 in the European session on Wednesday. Investors are likely to refrain from taking large positions ahead of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) monetary policy announcements.

The negative shift seen in risk mood helped the US Dollar (USD) outperform its rivals and forced GBP/USD to stay on the back foot on Tuesday.

Investors remain anxious about the uncertainty surrounding the Trump administration's trade policy. While speaking to reporters late Tuesday, US President Donald Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the plan to impose Canada and Mexico with punishing tariffs on February 1 was still in play.

The Fed is widely expected to maintain the interest rate at 4.25%-4.5% following the January policy meeting. According to the CME FedWath Tool, markets see a nearly 33% probability of a 25 basis points rate cut in March. Hence, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's comments on the policy outlook could drive the USD's valuation.

In case Powell reiterates the need for patience regarding further policy-easing and note that they will continue to watch data and assess the potential impact of new economic policies on prices and growth outlook, the immediate reaction could support the USD. On the flip side, investors could lean towards a March rate cut and trigger a selloff in the USD if Powell sounds more optimistic about inflation, noting the fact that Trump refrained from announcing day-one tariffs.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

A key pivot level for GBP/USD aligns at 1.2450, where the Fibonacci 50% retracement level of the latest downtrend and the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) align.

In case GBP/USD confirms 1.2450 as resistance, 1.2400 (static level, round level) could be seen as next support before 1.2370 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) and 1.2310 (100-period SMA). On the upside, resistances could be spotted at 1.2500 (round level, static level) and 1.2530 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement).