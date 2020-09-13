GBP/USD Current price: 1.2795
- The UK Parliament will discuss the Internal Market Bill this Monday.
- Mixed UK data add pressure on the sterling, as it showed slow economic progress.
- GBP/USD is poised to extend its decline on a break below 1.2760.
The sterling was the worst performer last week, smashed by mounting tensions between the UK and the EU reducing chances of a trade deal by the end of the Brexit transition period between the two economies. The GBP/USD pair lost roughly 500 pips last week after UK PM Johnson sent the Parliament the Internal Market Bill, which allows the kingdom to change the Withdrawal Agreement. In response, the EU has threatened with legal actions. Talks last week ended without progress, with differences in important areas still unresolved.
Mixed UK data further pressured the local currency. July monthly GDP came in at 6.6%, below the 6.7% expected and the previous 8.7%. Industrial Production in the same month came in at -7.8%, better than expected but still negative. Consumer Inflation Expectations contracted to 2.8% from 2.9% previously. This Monday, the focus will be in the kingdom’s Parliament, as lawmakers will discuss the mentioned Internal Market Bill.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair settled at 1.2795, a level that was last seen in July, not far from a weekly low of 1.2762. In the daily chart, the bearish case is clear, as the pair is now well below its 20 DMA while barely holding above the larger ones, which anyway lack directional strength. Technical indicators have decelerated but stand at daily lows within negative levels. In the 4-hour chart, the 20 SMA heads firmly lower below the larger ones, as technical indicators turned flat well into negative territory.
Support levels: 1.2760 1.2715 1.2665
Resistance levels: 1.2840 1.2885 1.2930
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds below 1.1850 post US data
The EUR/USD pair surged to an intraday high of 1.1873 but trimmed early gains with US data. Core inflation came in at 1.7%, higher than expected in August. Wall Street’s sour tone keeps the pair under pressure.
GBP/USD struggles with 1.2800 on persistent dollar’s demand
GBP/USD is set to close the week at its lowest since late July, now piercing the 1.2800 figure as the greenback remains strong, while Brexit jitters hurt Pound.
XAU/USD remains confined in a range around $1950 area
Gold remains confined in a narrow trading range, around the $1950 region. The price action now seemed to constitute the formation of a bearish triangle. Sustained weakness below $1900 is needed to confirm the negative outlook.
Crypto market as a compressed spring, ready to shoot
The technical analysis reveals that major coins are ready to exit their range-bound patterns. Bitcoin needs to regain ground above $10.500 for sustainable growth. XRP/USD will follow the lead once the market comes into motion.
WTI clings to daily gains above the $37.00 mark
Prices of the WTI are trading on a choppy fashion, alternating gains with losses around the $37.00 mark per barrel at the end of the week.