Current Price: 1.2854
- GBP/USD advances for the second day in a row but lacks follow-through.
- The Bank of England might be preparing for a rate cut.
The GBP/USD pair advanced for the second day in a row on Wednesday, extending its recovery from four-month lows scored last Friday, helped by Fed’s decision to cut the federal funds' target range to 1.25-1% on Tuesday. While the RBA, the Fed and the BoC have delivered rate cuts, other major central banks are expected to follow the same path amid global recession fears. Incoming Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said more evidence is needed before deciding on a move, but indicated a willingness to act quickly. He expects to have to provide supply-chain finance and said the BoE will coordinate action with the Treasury. Meanwhile, uncertainty stemming from talks about future EU-UK relationship post-Brexit continues to darken the Sterling’s outlook.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
From a technical view, the pair holds a positive short-term bias according to indicators in the 4-hour chart. The pullback of the GBP/USD from December’s high of 1.3514 has been contained by the 50% retracement of the Sep-Dec rally, which stands at 1.2735 and has been tested several times over the last sessions. As long as this support holds, the cable could attempt to regain the 20-day SMA hovering at the 1.2920 zone. If GBP/USD breaks below the 1.2735-25 support area – confluence of recent low, Fibonacci level – pressure on the pair would increase, opening the way towards 1.2695, 200-day SMA which stands as the next significant barrier on the downside.
Support levels: 1.2725 1.2695 1.2655
Resistance levels: 1.2920 1.3000 1.3050
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers amid potential Italian school shutdowns, strong US data
EUR/USD is rising from the lows around 1.11. Italy considers closing schools until mid-March. AS ADP NFP and ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI beat expectations. Coronavirus headlines are eyed.
GBP/USD advances above 1.28 as BOE's Bailey says limited space to cut
GBP/USD is trading around 1.28, Incoming governor Bailey said the BOE is ready to act but has limited space amid the coronavirus crisis.
Gold may top $2,000, stock crash potential, EUR/USD uptrend, and more
Volatility has finally woken up and Joel Kruger, the founder of Market Punks, sees more action coming. In an interview with Yohay Elam, Kruger discusses the Federal Reserve's cuts, trends in EUR/USD, potential Gold rally, rising volatility, and also shares tips for traders.
WTI looks to settle with modest gains above $47
Crude oil prices gained traction on Wednesday and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose to a daily high of $48.40 during the European trading hours. However, with the OPEC+ ministerial panel ending without an agreement, the WTI erased its daily gains and dropped below $47.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.