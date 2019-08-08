GBP/USD Forecast: Has room to rise while this (temporary?) calm continues

- GBP/USD has been trading in a narrow range amid a calmer market mood.
- The ongoing Brexit impasse is weighing on the pound.
- Thursday's technical chart is showing the pair holds onto the uptrend channel.
Can cable traders finally enjoy the summer or is this the calm before the next storm? Trade tensions have somewhat waned and while the Brexit clock is ticking – there is nothing to move markets – for now.
Starting with the trade war that has rattled markets, today's market mood is decidedly calmer. China has fixed the yuan reference rate at a lower level with USD/CNY topping 7.00 – but maintained restraint and has prevented its currency from falling fast. The move by the second-largest economy is helping stocks recover and money flow out of safe-haven bonds. Wednesday's rush to bonds and the resulting fall in yields has sparked worries of a recession.
It is essential to note that US-Sino relations are far from being resolved, with uncertainties about tariffs, currency rates, and technology. A tweet from US President Donald Trump, a promise to retaliate from Beijing, or any other move may re-intensify relations once again. The two economic giants are still set to meet in September in Washington for high-level trade talks.
More: China’s Yuan Problems
UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has visited the American capital and has received support for a US-UK trade deal following Britain's exit from the EU. Raab – an outspoken Brexit hardliner – has blamed the EU for the current impasse. The Irish backstop is the center of controversy. The government has reiterated its position that it will leave the bloc by October 31st – deal or no-deal.
Dominic Cummings – PM Boris Johnson's special adviser – has hinted that the government may move forward in bypassing parliament to ram through a no-deal Brexit. There are reports of a rebellion within the pro-Remain ranks of the Conservative Party and a possibility of joining hands with the opposition parties to block such a move. Speculation about an emergency national unity government has also risen – but seems unlikely for now.
The UK releases its quarterly GDP report on Friday, and it is expected to show stagnation.
See UK GDP Preview: Recession headlines could send GBP/USD to new lows – Three scenarios
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
GBP/USD is trading in an uptrend channel that has accompanied since the beginning of August. At the time of writing, cable is closer to uptrend support. In its recent sideways trading, GBP/USD has moved above the 50 Simple Moving Average on the four-hour chart. Momentum is positive but remains weak.
All in all, the picture is marginally bullish.
Resistance awaits at 1.2210, which has capped the pair earlier this week. Further up, 1.2250 was the post-crash recovery high. Next, we find 1.2380 and 1.2420, both predating last week's downfall.
Support awaits at 1.2130, which provided support earlier this week. It is followed by 1.2075 – the 2019 low. Next, 1.1195 and 1.1866 await GBP/USD.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates around 1.1200 amid market calm
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1200, consolidating. Markets are calmer after China has fixed the yuan at a stronger level than expected and the Fed's Evans has said he is open to more stimulus.
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2150 amid Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2150, stable. UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has blamed the EU for refusing to negotiate as the clock ticks down toward the Brexit date of October 31st.
USD/JPY trades with modest losses, manages to hold above 106.00 handle for now
The USD/JPY pair edged lower on Thursday and gave up a part of its overnight goodish bounce from fresh multi-month lows, albeit has managed to hold its neck above the 106.00 handle.
Forex Today: Upbeat mood as China halts yuan decline, Saudis want to halt oil slide
The market mood has been improving after China fixed its yuan above 7.00 for USD/CNY – but stronger than expected for the Chinese currency – restraining market forces. China's trade balance surplus beat expectations with a significant rise in exports – perhaps a preparation for new tariffs.
Gold consolidates recent strong gains to multi-year tops, around $1500 mark
Gold lacked any firm directional bias on Thursday and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses, consolidating the recent upsurge to fresh multi-year tops.