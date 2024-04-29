Tesla Stock Forecast: TSLA accelerates 15% on Monday after FSD approval

Tesla stock rocketed up 15.3% on Monday.

Tesla (TSLA) stock was the stock market’s focal point on Monday after shares of CEO Elon Musk’s EV leader powered higher on news that the executive met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang. Qiang is one of the Chinese Communist Party’s most powerful officials, and Tesla announced that it had received approval to move forward with Full Self Driving (FSD) technology in its Chinese-built vehicles.

Though many traders are sitting still until the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) on Wednesday where the central bank will determine interest rates and declare its strategy toward inflation, stocks indices uniformly rose on Monday. The S&P 500, NASDAQ and Dow Jones all rose above 0.3% but below 0.4%.

Tesla stock news

This announcement surprised shareholders since Tesla has had multiple issues with the Chinese government policy regarding the transfer of its data collected in China back to its US operations for research purposes and in furtherance of its artificial intelligence for autonomous driving.

The Chinese government has relented for now. This is because Tesla has inked a data partnership with Baidu (BIDU), China’s largest search engine. Baidu will handle some of Tesla's data storage issues.

Rolling out FSD in China is thought to be a major competitive advantage for Tesla since other Chinese EV competitors are not as far along with similar technology. Tesla charges a subscription of $99 per month for the service, and take up in China could help Tesla return to a growth trajectory.

Both XPeng (XPEV) and Xiaomi have less-developed driver assistance programs already on the market, and BYD (BYDDY) is working on an offering.

TSLA stock has fallen for the better part of three years, and deliveries contracted YoY in the first quarter — a first for Musk’s company.

Wells Fargo analyst Colin Langan said in a note to clients that TSLA’s share price performance on Monday was a bit overdone.

“The partnership with Baidu helped ease China regulators' concerns over data security,” wrote Langan. “However, there're no details of the partnership in terms of economics & data sharing.”

Tesla stock forecast

Tesla stock has been ricocheting within a downward trending price channel since July 2023. It broke through the lower bound of that channel just this past month, but now the price action has bounced back into the channel again.

If bulls keep up the fervor, then the former resistance ceiling at $205 might give way. That would allow the rally to continue up to the descending topline in the $235 to $240 range.

Support remains at $164 and $154, levels that stem from years-old price action, or the descending lower trendline near $148.