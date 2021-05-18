GBP/USD Current price: 1.4193
- The UK’s unemployment rate unexpectedly fell to 4.8% in the three months to March.
- UK annual inflation is expected to have recovered to 1.4% YoY in April.
- GBP/USD positive momentum set to continue in the near-term.
The GBP/USD pair surged to 1.4219 on the back of the persistent dollar’s weakness and better than expected UK data. The kingdom published the ILO unemployment rate for the three months to March, which contracted to 4.8% vs the steady 4.9% expected. Also, the Claimant Count Change fell by 15.1K in April, much better than the 25.6K increase expected. The pair´s positive momentum eased during the American afternoon, as Wall Street was unable to post substantial gains, instead closing mixed.
The UK will publish April inflation figures on Wednesday. The annual Consumer Price Index is foreseen at 1.4% from 0.7% in the previous month, while the core reading is expected to have recovered from 1.1% to 1.3%. The country will also publish the April Producer Price Index and the March DCLG House Price Index.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair retreated from the mentioned high, now trading a handful of pips below the 1.4200 threshold. The near-term picture indicates that bulls paused but retain control. The 4-hour chart shows that technical indicators retreated from intraday highs, with the Momentum holding well into positive levels and the RSI consolidating around 69. In the same chart, the 20 SMA accelerated higher above the longer ones and below the current level, indicating persistent buying interest. The year’s high comes at 1.4237, the level to surpass to confirm a bullish extension during the upcoming sessions.
Support levels: 1.4165 1.4115 1.4070
Resistance levels: 1.4240 1.4290 1.4335
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.22 as the dollar slides across the board
EUR/USD has extended its gains and has topped 1.22, the highest since February. The safe-haven dollar is weakening amid the risk-on mood and as the Fed sticks to its dovish policy. US housing figures were mixed. The Fed's Bostic is set to speak later.
GBP/USD extends corrective slide below 1.4200
GBP/USD trades around 1.4180, retreating from 1.4219, the highest since February. Britain's unemployment rate surprisingly dropped to 4.8% as the reopening continues. The dollar is on the back foot amid the upbeat market mood.
XAU/USD consolidates below $1870 amid risk-on mood
Gold price has entered a phase of upside consolidation, having faced rejection once again above $1870. The gold price looks unimpressed by the latest leg down in the US dollar, amid dovish Fed expectations.
SEC attempts to block XRP holders from presenting evidence in Ripple case
The Securities & Exchange Commission filed another objection to the motion to intervene by XRP holders. The government agency argues that allowing third-party defendants into the case would “sow chaos” into the litigation.
Coinbase reveals intention to raise $1.25 billion following direct listing
Since its debut on the Nasdaq, Coinbase’s share price has merely collapsed. Given the recent weakness in its stock price, the leading cryptocurrency exchange is looking for a further cash injection.