GBP/USD Current price: 1.3901
- The Bank of England will likely leave its policy unchanged, upgrade forecasts.
- The UK’s economic recovery is being overshadowed by Brexit tensions.
- GBP/USD hovers around 1.3900 with limited bearish potential in the near-term.
The GBP/USD pair hovers around the 1.3900 figure, marginally higher for the day but confined to familiar levels. The pair hit an intraday high of 1.3925 during European trading hours, confined to familiar levels amid the absence of UK data and as investors wait for the Bank of England. Meanwhile, tensions about fisheries rights between the UK and France continue, discouraging pound buyers.
The BOE is having a “Super Thursday,” as it will not only announce its monetary policy decision but will also report fresh growth and inflation forecasts. Ever since its latest meeting, the economy has shown signs of improvement, exacerbated by the speedy immunization campaign that led to economic reopenings. That means upward revisions could be expected, although it is too early to consider some form of tightening. The central bank will likely leave rates unchanged as well as the APP program. A hawkish stance from UK’s policymakers is mostly priced in, which means that the pound’s reaction will be wider in the case of a dovish BOE.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is trapped within familiar levels and would need a strong catalyst to find directional strength. In the meantime, the near-term risk is skewed to the upside, although the pair needs to clear a Fibonacci resistance at 1.3930. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is developing above all of its moving averages, with the 20 and the 100 SMAs converging a few pips below the 1.3880 Fibonacci support level. The Momentum indicator retreated but remains above its midline, while the RSI indicator is directionless around 54, indicating limited selling interest.
Support levels: 1.3880 1.3840 1.3800
Resistance levels: 1.3930 1.3975 1.4010
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.20 after disappointing US data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.20 after dipping below that level beforehand. ADP's Nonfarm Payrolls figures disappointed with an increase of 742,000 jobs and ISM Services PMI missed with 62.7 points. The dollar is off the highs reached after US Treasury Secretary Yellen talked about rate hikes.
GBP/USD trades around 1.39 amid political tensions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 as uncertainty about Britain's local and regional elections joins fresh Brexit tensions to weigh on the pound. US data is eyed later in the day.
GBP/USD trades around 1.39 amid political tensions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 as uncertainty about Britain's local and regional elections joins fresh Brexit tensions to weigh on the pound. US data is eyed later in the day.
Gold: Choppy conditions at critical levels
Gold is trapped on the daily time frame and traders are looking for a confirmation bias. The bulls are watching for a break of monthly resistance to confirm their bias. Bears are yet to fully test the weekly support structure.
S&P 500 (SPX) Nasdaq (QQQ) Day Ahead: Buy the Yellen dip already
One day of modest losses and it feels like the crash of 1929 by the tone of many media commentators. The Dow actually finished up yesterday while the S&P 500 took a modest fall.