GBP/USD Current price: 1.3001
- Improved UK data lent support to the Pound in a dollar-averse market.
- Brexit headache remains in the background for the EU and the UK.
- GBP/USD struggling to extend gains beyond the 1.3000 mark, yet firmly bullish.
The GBP/USD pair flirted with the 1.3000 level, retreating just modestly from it ahead of the US Federal Reserve announcement, only to surpass it afterwards. Market players had no reasons to buy the dollar as the coronavirus numbers continue to suggest the economic downturn in the country has not yet reached a bottom.
Market players have continued to ignore Brexit-related headlines that paint a gloomy picture for the UK. Despite both parts are committed to reaching a deal, they have failed miserably in finding common ground within discussions. Meanwhile, the UK BRC Shop Price Index came in at -1.3% in June, following a -1.6% reading in the previous month. Consumer Credit in the same period beat expectations, printing at £-0.086 B. The UK won’t release macroeconomic data this Thursday.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair retreated from its daily high but trades around the 1.3000 price zone after the dust settled, anyway poised to continue rallying. The overall positive stance persists, given that, in the 4-hour chart, the pair continues to develop well above bullish moving averages. Technical indicators may have lost their positive momentum but remain well above their midlines, in line with another leg north coming up next.
Support levels: 1.2940 1.2885 1.2830
Resistance levels: 1.3000 1.3045 1.3090
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
