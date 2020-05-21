GBP/USD Current price: 1.2235
- The UK Markit PMIs bounced in May, but continue to indicate the steeper pace of contraction on record.
- Retail Sales in the kingdom expected to have fallen by 16% in April.
- GBP/USD tuned neutral in the short-term could accelerate its decline once below 1.2170
The GBP/USD pair started the day on the backfoot, although it met buyers at 1.2185, to end the day pretty much unchanged in the 1.2230 area. Comments from BOE’s Governor Bailey, saying that the central bank is considering negative interest rates as an option weighed on the Pound, overshadowing better-than-expected UK data. The preliminary estimates of the Markit PMIs for May were better than anticipated, with the manufacturing index rising to 40.6 and the services PMI printing at 27.8. Still, the numbers indicate that the pace of contraction is the steeper on record.
The UK also published the CBI Industrial Trends Survey on orders, which fell to a record low of -62 in April. This Friday, the kingdom will unveil April Retail Sales, seen falling by 16% in the month, and by 22.2% when compared to a year earlier.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair has bottomed near a Fibonacci support level at 1.2170, and as long as the pair remains above the level chances of a bearish move are limited. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is battling around a still bullish 20 SMA, but technical indicators are stuck directionless around their midlines. The 100 SMA is gaining bearish strength, currently at around 1.2330, suggesting an increasing selling interest.
Support levels: 1.2205 1.2170 1.2130
Resistance levels: 1.2285 1.2310 1.2350
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retrates as China threatens to retaliate against the US
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.10 as China threatens to retaliate against the US if sanctions are imposed. The safe-haven dollar is gaining ground. Earlier, US figures were mixed.
GBP/USD trades around 1.2250 amid a mix of concerns
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2250 as US-Sino tensions weigh on the market mood. Concerns about negative rates in the UK limit the pound.
Bitcoin losing his anonymity because of Nakamoto?
Bitcoin's anonymity hasn't disappeared and it's impossible to know if Nakamoto is behind the 50 BTC transfer. Bitcoin loses ground in front of the Altcoins and drags the market down versus US dollar. Ripple shows a dual structure, suitable for going to the moon or to hell.
Gold extends slide, hits one-week lows near $1715
Gold prices turned sharply lower on Monday during the American session. XAU/USD dropped below $1730/oz and tumbled to $1716, reaching the lowest level in a week.
WTI oil prices dip below $34 as US-China tensions escalate
Crude oil prices have trimmed gains on Thursday, pulling back from two-month highs at $34,75, to session lows at $33.25 after US president Trump stirred US-China tensions. Trump criticism towards China has boosted concerns about a trade war, dampening risk appetite.