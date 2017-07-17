GBP/USD analysis: waiting for UK inflation figures

GBP/USD Current price: 1.3059

The GBP/USD pair gave back some of its Friday's gains, but closed anyway well above the 1.3000 level. There were no relevant macroeconomic releases in the UK, but things will get more interesting in that front this Wednesday, with the release of inflation at consumer and factory levels for June. Additionally, BOE's Governor Mark Carney is due to unveil the new £10 note featuring Jane Austen, in Hampshire, and while he will probably offer a speech, seems unlikely he will discuss monetary policies in such event. From a technical point of view, the intraday decline remains as corrective, as price remains above the 23.6% retracement of its latest bullish run from 1.2811 to 1.3113 at 1.3040, the immediate support and the level to break to confirm further declines during the upcoming sessions. In the 4 hours chart, technical indicators have corrected extreme overbought conditions, heading modestly lower within positive territory, whilst the 20 SMA maintains its bullish slope below the current level, converging with the 38.2% retracement of the mentioned rally at 1.2295, a probable bearish target in the case of further Pound's weakness.

Support levels: 1.3050 1.3010 1.2965

Resistance levels: 1.3120 1.3160 1.3200

View Live Chart for the GBP/USD