GBP/USD
Since the middle of Monday, the GBP/USD has traded in a 50 pip range between two zones. From the above, resistance is provided by the 1.4160/1.4170 zone. In the meantime, support is found in the 1.4100/1.4110 zone.
On Wednesday, the rate had once again bounced off the support of the 1.4100/1.4110 zone. The rate was most likely going to once again test the resistance at 1.4160/1.4170.
In the case of the pair managing to pass the resistance at 1.4160/1.4170, the GBP/USD could reach for the 1.4200 marks and afterward the 1.4250 level. On the other hand, if the resistance holds, the pair would most likely continue to trade sideways in a 50 base point range.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
