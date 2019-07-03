Forex Today: Fear firing up USD, JPY, Gold while Bitcoin bulls are back and critical data coming

A risk-off mood is dominating markets, boosting safe-haven assets.

Dovish central bankers weigh on currencies.

The calendar is packed with top-tier events including NFP hints.

Here is what you need to know to start your day:

- Markets are dominated by a risk-averse mood. US 10-year yields are below 2% and USD/JPY is under pressure.

- Gold has reached new highs at $1,437, also enjoying safe-haven flows.

- EU leaders have nominated IMF MD Christine Lagarde to lead the ECB. She will likely continue Draghi's easing policies and may call governments to do more.

- The pound is under pressure after BOE Governor said that they will reassess the "sea change" in the global economy as a result of trade tensions. UK Services PMI will be closely watched after Construction PMI fell to the lowest in 10 years.*

- AUD/USD is holding up close to the highs amid upbeat Australian building approvals and a broad trade balance surplus.

- Oil prices are falling despite the OPEC-non-OPEC decision to extend production cuts.

- Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have recovered with BTC/USD topping $11,500.

- A busy day awaits traders with critical hints toward Friday's Non-Farm Payrolls. These include the ADP NFP, jobless claims, and the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI.

