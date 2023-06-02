- Rebounding service sectors create strong job growth and hence inflationary pressure, but central banks have to balance that against expected effects of past tightening.
- Growth has surprised to the upside in both Denmark and Sweden, though for different reasons.
- Nordic housing markets show signs of levelling out, but that might change again.
- In financial markets, Nordic currencies are under pressure, while IT/AI equity is booming and credit markets are very active.
According to PMIs, economies have continued to strengthen in May and the picture of a two-speed economy has become clearer. Globally, manufacturing continues to struggle, in particularly in the euro area where the manufacturing contraction intensified in May, not least driven by Germany. The much bigger service sector, on the other hand, accelerated further, which leaves the impression of a resilient European economy supported by some relief in purchasing power following higher wage growth and lower energy prices. The picture is largely the same in the US, although the manufacturing sector has not weakened as much. However, in Western countries, we estimate that only a small part of the effect of the monetary policy tightening that has taken place is so far visible in the growth picture. In Japan, service PMI reached a historical high in May. The Chinese recovery has overall weakened after a strong rebound in Q1.
Inflation has declined significantly, largely driven by lower energy prices, while food prices have also started to decline. Lower commodity prices and freight rates is pulling business costs lower. However, core inflation remains elevated as tight labour markets continue to push service prices higher. Euro area HICP inflation declined to 6.1% in May from 7.0%, but underlying price pressures remain elevated. We expect service price growth to be underpinned by higher wage growth in Europe. In the US, core inflation remains too high as well, although we have seen some easing signs, as service sector inflation has declined, indicating a somewhat lower price pressure in the part of the economy, which is running particularly hot.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0700 after US jobs report
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure in the second half of the day on Friday and declined toward 1.0700. Stronger-than-expected Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data helps the US Dollar gather strength ahead of the weekend and forces the pair to stay on the back foot.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2500 as USD gathers strength
GBP/USD lost its traction and turned negative on the day below 1.2500. Following the initial mixed reaction to the upbeat May jobs report from the US, the US Dollar found its footing and caused the pair to reverse its direction. Nevertheless, GBP/USD stays on track to snap a three-week losing streak.
Gold falls below $1,960 as US yields rebound after US jobs data
Gold price turned south and declined below $1,960 on Friday. After the data from the US revealed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose 339,000 in May, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield gained more than 2% and recovered toward 3.7%, weighing heavily on XAU/USD.
China crypto community picks Ethereum, Arbitrum and BNB Chain as top protocols
Ethereum, Arbitrum and BNB Chain protocols are top picks for the Chinese crypto community, data from a report shows, a possible bullish catalyst for tokens related to these protocols as Hong Kong opens the door of crypto to retail investors.
LULU stock adds 15% on big Wall Street beat
Lululemon Athletica did it again. In something that has become quite predictable, LULU stock sailed 14.9% higher in Friday’s premarket to $377.20 after the prized athleisure brand posted a nearly 15% earnings beat for the first quarter.