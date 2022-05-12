The US dollar moved sideways after the latest consumer inflation data from the United States. The data showed that US inflation remains high in April as the cost of most items rose. However, the headline figure of 8.3% was lower than the previous 8.5%. It was also the first time in eight months that inflation moved lower. According to the statistics agency, the price of most important items like groceries, air tickets, and gasoline remained at elevated levels. Therefore, investors will be focusing on statements by Fed officials. Its policies will need to hike rates without stifling growth.
The British pound moved sideways ahead of important economic numbers from the UK. The Office of National Statistics (ONS) will publish the latest manufacturing and industrial production and GDP numbers in the morning session. Economists expect the data to show that the UK economic growth slowed in March. They believe that the economy saw no growth in March as it rose by 1.0% in the first quarter. Meanwhile, economists expect that manufacturing and industrial production declined in March.
The Mexican peso moved sideways ahead of the latest interest rate decision by the country’s central bank. Analysts expect that the central bank will deliver another 0.25% rate hike in this meeting. If this happens, it will push the headline rate to 7.0%. The bank has been hiking rates since May 2021 when its benchmark was at 4.0%. The rate hikes are intended to help slow inflation, which currently stands at a 21-year high of 7.45%. In addition to the Banxico rate hike, other key data to watch will be US and Swiss producer price index (PPI).
USD/MXN
The USDMXN pair is trading at 20.25, which is slightly below its weekly high of 20.40. On the four-hour chart, the price is between the 38.2% and 23.6% Fibonacci Retracement level. The pair has moved to the 25-day moving average while the MACD has moved slightly above the neutral level. It has also moved slightly below the slanted resistance shown in red. Therefore, the pair will likely keep falling as bears target the key support at 20.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD pair moved sideways as investors reacted to the latest US consumer inflation data. On the three-hour chart, the pair is slightly below the dots of the Parabolic SAR while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has moved to the neutral level of 50. The On-Balance Volume (OBV) has moved slightly upwards. The pair will likely remain in this range as investors process key economic data from the US and statements by Christine Lagarde.
XAU/USD
The XAUUSD pair moved sideways after the latest data from the United States. The pair is trading at 1,850, which is between the lower and middle lines of the Bollinger Bands. It remains slightly below the 25-day and 50-day moving averages while the Stochastic Oscillator has moved above the neutral level. Therefore, the pair will likely resume the bearish trend.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slumps to multi-year lows near mid-1.0400s
EUR/USD encountered fresh bearish pressure in the early European session on Thursday and touched its weakest level since January 2007 near 1.0450. The intense flight to safety, as reflected by the more-than-2% decline seen in the Euro Stoxx 600, is providing a boost to the greenback.
GBP/USD hits fresh two-year lows below 1.2200 on disappointing UK GDP
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2200, refreshing a two-year low after the UK GDP QoQ rate missed estimates with 0.8% in Q1, justifying BOE's dire outlook on the economy. The strengthening US dollar and damp mood add to the weight on cable.
Gold rebounds from $1,850 as yields probe USD bulls ahead of US PPI
Gold picks up bids from intraday low to pare daily losses around $1,853 amid the initial hour of the European session on Thursday. The yellow metal’s latest rebound could be linked to a slump in the US Treasury yields, which in turn tests US dollar buyers.
Can ApeCoin catch a break with this bullish divergence and rally 25%
ApeCoin price shows an affinity to spike higher after this bullish technical flashed on the four-hour chart. Interested investors could seize this opportunity for a quick profit as APE prepares to retest the immediate resistance barrier.
Mullen Automotive plummets 16% on credibility issue
NASDAQ: MULN plunged 16.02% to hit two-month lows of $0.79 on Wednesday, only to end the fateful day at $0.80. Hotter US CPI triggered a broader market sell-off.