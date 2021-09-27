In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz has found these amazing setups we thought you’d find interesting!

SP500 opens higher but Asian and European sessions bring only sour disappointment.

Dax is doing slightly better but we’re still below a major mid-term down trendline.

Nasdaq is breaking the lower line of the wedge, which is actually pretty negative.

GBPUSD is defending crucial long-term horizontal support.

USDJPY continues the upswing after the price broke the upper line of the symmetric triangle pattern.

AUDCHF is trying to create the right shoulder of the iH&S formation.

CADJPY is with a proper buy signal, after the price breaks the neckline and the mid-term down trendline.

GBPJPY is very close to a buy signal as the price is currently breaking the dynamic resistance as we speak.

USDMXN is very close to a major trading signal as we are almost at the end of the symmetric triangle pattern.

Silver is trying to create a double bottom formation on a crucial horizontal support.