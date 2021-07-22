Today all eyes will be on the ECB when EUR may not gain that much compared to other currencies if we consider potential dovish ECB decisions.

Technically, we see bullish developments on the intraday chart as the pair is coming out of an ending diagonal. At the same time, we see DXY drop with five waves so it makes a bearish case for the buck.

EUR/USD 4h Elliott Wave analysis

