EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Growth concerns will likely support the safe-haven dollar

- Central banks will continue to support economies, despite the better economic shape.
- Risk aversion dominated financial markets as Delta variant menaces progress.
- EUR/USD is bearish in the wider technical view as long as it holds below 1.2000.
The EUR/USD pair has fallen to a three-month low of 1.1781 but managed to trim losses and bounced back to close the week pretty much unchanged at 1.1860. The American currency was bid through the first half of the week in anticipation of the FOMC Meeting Minutes. The US central bank surprised market participants in its June meeting by forwarding changes of rate hikes amid economic improvement.
Central banks refuse to tighten facilities
The document showed that policymakers are still waiting for “substantial further progress” toward their inflation and employment goals before changing their monetary policy. Officials are still “talking about talking about” tapering and took investors off guard with a dovish Minutes. Indeed, policymakers acknowledged economic progress, yet at the same time, they pledged to maintain financial support.
The greenback picked at the mentioned high against the EUR after the release, trading unevenly across the board afterwards as risk-aversion took over financial markets. Eyes were on US government bond yields, which fell to their lowest since February, amid renewed concerns about global economic growth. The rapid spread of the coronavirus Delta variant in Europe and the US spurs concerns about another delay in returning to “normal.”
Meanwhile, the European Central Bank has a special meeting where the Committee discussed running unconventional monetary policies. The ECB decided to let inflation slightly overshoot its 2% target to avoid the risk of premature tightening. President Christine Lagarde referred to the new policy as “symmetric inflation,” quite similar to the stance the Fed adopted last year. Generally speaking, European policymakers seem to be more concerned about the risk related to the pandemic and its effects on the economy. Also, the ECB published the Minutes of their latest meeting, which showed that members debated reducing bond purchases but broadly agreed that preserving favourable financial conditions over the period of the pandemic remained essential.
The market’s sentiment somehow bettered on Friday, with stocks trimming part of their weekly losses and cooling demand for safe-haven bonds. Nevertheless, investors remain on their toes, and sudden risk-off runs toward safety remain on the table.
Lacklustre data both shores of the Atlantic
Cold numbers released this week were mostly disappointing, underpinning concerns about further growth. As mentioned in previous updates, economies seem to have reached a plateau, still below pre-pandemic levels.
Markit published the final readings of its June Services PMIs, which were downwardly revised in Germany and the US, although the final EU reading improved from 58 to 58.3. The official US ISM Services PMI for the same month printed at 60.1, contracting from the previous 64. Also, Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended July 2 ticked higher, to 373K against the expected contraction to 350K.
German figures were the ones that disappointed the most. Factory Orders contracted into negative levels in May, while the July ZEW survey indicated that the Economic Sentiment was sharply lower. Industrial Production in the country also fell into the negative ground in May, while the Trade Balance surplus resulted in €12.6 billion.
The upcoming week will be a light one in terms of macroeconomic releases. On Tuesday, Germany and the US will release their respective June inflation figures, while the EU will unveil its own data on Friday. On Thursday, the US will publish the usual employment-related numbers, while on Friday, the country will release June Retail Sales.
EUR/USD technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair hovers around 1.1860, maintaining the neutral-to-bearish stance in the longer term. The weekly chart shows that it posted a third consecutive lower low and a sixth consecutive lower high. In the mentioned time frame, the 20 SMA gains bearish strength above the current level, while the longer ones stand in the 1.15 area, losing bullish strength. The Momentum indicator holds directionless just above its midline, while the RSI indicator lacks strength at around 43.
Bears retain control according to the daily chart. The 20 SMA heads lower almost vertically above the current level, extending its slump below converging 100 and 200 SMAs. The Momentum indicator is retreating from its midline, while the RSI hovers around 39 without clear directional strength.
The main resistance level is 1.1920, the 61.8% retracement of the May/March rally. The pair needs to advance beyond such a level to extend its recovery toward the 1.2000 critical threshold. Bulls will take over if the pair advances beyond the latter. Below 1.1781, the pair could complete a full retracement to 1.1712, the March monthly low.
EUR/USD sentiment poll
The FXStreet Forecast Poll indicates that the dollar’s prevalence will extend next week, with the EUR/USD pair seen on average at 1.1831, as 50% of the polled experts are betting on a decline. The picture changes abruptly in the monthly and quarterly views as the number of bears decreases sharply. The pair is expected to regain the upside, and at least attempt to recover the 1.2000 threshold.
The overview chart shows that the weekly moving average picks up, despite lower targets at sight, while the longer ones remain directionless. Near-term, it is a sign of easing selling pressure, while the wider view indicates that buyers are not yet fully convinced. The spread of possible targets in the quarterly perspective has increased, although most are still below 1.2000.
Related Forecasts:
USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Look to your 2021 profits
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: A third week of declines? Delta, data and dollar strength promise action
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD moves above 1.1850 as the dollar falls
EUR/USD has advanced signifcantly above 1.1850 as the US dollar retreats from the highs despite rising US yields. ECB President Christine Lagarde did not mention monetary policy on Friday after presenting a strategic review on Thursday.
GBP/USD marches toward 1.39, shrugging off weak UK data
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.39, moving up as the US dollar takes a breather from its gains. Earlier, UK GDP missed estimates with 0.8% in May and BOE Governor Bailey refrained from talking about monetary policy in his speech. Covid headlines are eyed.
XAU/USD wavers in tight range around $1800, key levels to watch
Gold remains confined within a narrow range around $1800 mark. Risk-off flows subside, Treasury yields rebound while USD slips.
Cardano founder faces backlash for his prediction as ADA price eyes 22% advance
Cardano price is anticipating a bounce from a crucial demand zone ranging from $1.287 to $1.318. Charles Hoskinson faced slack on Twitter due to his July 2020 prediction.
Delta Doom is set to storm America, the dollar could emerge as top dog
The Delta covid variant is set to spread across Europe and the US. High transmissibility and insufficient vaccination levels could grind economies to a new halt. The safe-haven dollar may be the short-term beneficiary.