- The US Dollar resumed its advance after data showed the US economy remains healthy.
- Looming European Central Bank’s and Federal Reserve’s meetings fuel a cautious mood.
- EUR/USD nears a bearish breakout point after flirting with year-to-date highs around 1.1200.
The EUR/USD pair was unable to conquer the 1.1200 mark, and after flirting with the level at the beginning of the week, it entered a downward corrective spiral that resulted in the pair ending the week not far above the 1.1053 low.
US Dollar reclaims its crown
The US Dollar remained under pressure until Wednesday, when a souring market mood spurred demand, later fueled by upbeat macroeconomic figures. On Thursday, the United States (US) reported that the annualised Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for the second quarter was 3%, higher than the previously estimated 2.8%. Furthermore, unemployment claims rose by less than anticipated in the week ended August, printing at 231K. Finally, the US published the July Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index on Friday, which remained steady at 2.5% YoY, slightly better than the 2.6% anticipated. On a monthly basis, the PCE Price Index rose 0.2%, matching expectations. The annual core PCE Price Index rose 2.6%, slightly better than the 2.7% expected but matching the June outcome.
Not only did the figures match expectations, but they also had no impact on speculation about by how much the Federal Reserve (Fed) would trim interest rates when it meets in September. The figures do not shed light on whether American policymakers will go for a 25 or 50 basis points (bps) cut, which is the only pending uncertainty among speculative interest.
A resilient US economy may not be a surprise but indeed is welcomed news. The fact that speculative interest has already priced in an interest rate cut alongside upbeat macroeconomic outcomes fueled demand for the USD currency at the end of the week.
Eurozone inflation supporting ECB’s path
Things also improved in the Eurozone, as Germany released the preliminary estimates of the August inflation data, which surprised investors by falling more than anticipated. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 1.9% YoY, below the 2.1% anticipated, while the CPI was down 0.1% compared to the previous month. The broader Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) increased by 2.0% in the year to August and fell by 0.2% compared to July.
The Eurozone HICP, however, met expectations, rising by 2.2% in August, down from the 2.6% posted in July. The monthly increase printed at 0.2%, higher than the previous 0.0%. Finally, the core annual HICP hit 2.8%, meeting estimates.
The figures support the case for another European Central Bank (ECB) rate cut in September, something speculative interest has already priced in.
Data-release intensifies
The upcoming week will bring some relevant macroeconomic figures ahead of central banks’ announcements. The ECB will decide on monetary policy on September 12, while the Federal Reserve Fed will do the same on September 18.
The US calendar will feature the August ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) on Tuesday, with the index foreseen at 47.8, improving from the 46.8 posted in July. The Services PMI will be out on Thursday and is expected at 51.5.
Also, the country will release employment-related figures throughout the week, including JOLTS Job Openings, the ADP Employment Change report, and Challenger Job Cuts, ahead of the August Nonfarm Payroll (NFP) report on Friday. At the time being, the country is expected to have added 163K new jobs in the month after gaining 114K in July. The Unemployment Rate is foreseen at 4.2%, down from the previous 4.3%.
The Eurozone will also offer some interesting figures, as it will publish July Producer Price Index (PPI) figures, Retail Sales for the same month, and a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) update. As for Germany, the focus will be on Factory Orders and Industrial Production for July.
EUR/USD technical outlook
The corrective decline could continue should EUR/USD extend its slide below the 1.1050 region. The weekly chart shows that the pair is battling to hold above a mildly bearish 200 Simple Moving Average (SMA), after breaking above it for the first time in over a year last week. The 20 and 100 SMAs maintain their bullish slopes well below the current level, limiting the odds for a steeper decline but being little relevant at the time being. Finally, technical indicators aim south within positive levels, skewing the risk to the downside.
The daily chart for EUR/USD shows the downward momentum is building up. Technical indicators head firmly lower, retreating from extreme overbought readings but still holding above their midlines. A bullish 20 SMA stands around 1.1045, further supporting the case of a bearish extension once the area gives up. Finally, the 100 and 200 SMAs maintain modest upward slopes but are too far below the current level to be relevant.
An extension below 1.0990 could see the pair falling towards 1.0950 en route to the 1.0910 region. On the other hand, resistance can be found at 1.1100 and 1.1145, with a clear advance above the latter exposing the 1.1200 threshold.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.1100, looks to post weekly losses
EUR/USD continues to trade in a narrow range below 1.1100 and remains on track to end the week in negative territory. Earlier in the day, monthly PCE inflation data from the US came in line with the market expectation, failing to trigger a reaction.
GBP/USD struggles to find a foothold, trades near 1.3150
GBP/USD stays on the back foot and trades in negative territory at around 1.3150 on Friday. The US Dollar holds its ground following the July PCE inflation data and doesn't allow the pair to stage a rebound heading into the weekend.
Gold retreats toward $2,500 ahead of the weekend
Gold stays under modest bearish pressure and declines toward $2,500 in the American session on Friday. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield edges higher toward 3.9% after US PCE inflation data, causing XAU/USD to stretch lower.
Week ahead – Investors brace for NFP amid Fed rate cut speculation
Here comes another NFP week, with investors eagerly awaiting the results as they try to discern the size and pace of the Fed’s forthcoming rate cuts. The weaker than expected July numbers triggered market turbulence, instilling fears about a potential recession in the US.
Easing Eurozone inflation to back an ECB rate cut in September Premium
Eurostat will publish the preliminary estimate of the August Eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices on Friday, and the anticipated outcome will back up the case for another European Central Bank interest rate cut when policymakers meet in September.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.