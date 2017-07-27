EUR/USD risk reversal: Pullbacks to be short lived, the market remains bullish

EUR/USD clocked a high of 1.1777 on Thursday before falling to 1.1650 levels on the back of strong US durable goods orders report. The pullback is nothing to worry about as the market remains bullish on the EUR/USD pair. The outlook is positive for the next quarter if we take into consideration the rise in the three-month 25 delta risk reversal.

EUR/USD & 3-month 25 D RR

The three-month 25 D RR turned positive on July 20 and rose to a high of 0.125 on Thursday. The steady rise into the positive territory indicates the demand is high for the bullish bets. EUR bulls need not fear unless there is a marked deterioration in the 25 D RR.

US-German 10-yr yield spread