EUR/USD Current price: 1.0688
- Former President Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election, secured 277 electoral votes.
- Speculative interest ignored encouraging European data, focus shifts to Fed’s decision.
- EUR/USD is poised to extend its slide despite extreme oversold conditions in the near term.
The EUR/USD pair plummeted below the 1.0700 level during European trading hours on Wednesday, down roughly 250 pips from its Asian peak, as the US Dollar soared on the back of Donald Trump’s victory in the United States (US) Presidential election. So far, Trump has secured 277 electoral votes, surpassing the 270 electoral votes needed to become president.
The Republican candidate won Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania, key swing states, and delivered a speech at the Palm Beach Convention Center, acknowledging victory before securing enough electoral votes.
Ahead of Wall Street’s opening, the pair pressures the intraday low as solid demand for the USD continues. In the meantime, stocks soared with US indexes poised to open with substantial gains, welcoming Trump’s victory.
Macroeconomic data is being ignored by market players as encouraging Eurozone figures pass unnoticed. The Hamburg Commercial Bank (HCOB) released the final versions of the October Services and Composite Purchasing Managers Indexes (PMIs), which were upwardly revised. The EU services index was confirmed at 51.6, while the Composite PMI hit 50, following a 49.7 reading. The EU also reported that the Producer Price Index (PPI) declined 0.6% on a monthly basis in September, also down from a year earlier by 3.4%.
The US will not publish relevant data, but the Federal Reserve (Fed) is undergoing a monetary policy meeting and will announce its decision on Thursday. Financial markets have priced in a 25 basis points (bps) interest rate cut, but given the US election’s result, the focus will likely be put on Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech and any change in his words given the new political scenario and its potential consequences.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair trades at levels last seen in June, and despite the sharp slide, there are no technical signs it may change course anytime soon. In the daily chart, the pair plummeted below all its moving averages after meeting sellers around a flat 100 Simple Moving Average (SMA) for a second consecutive day. At the same time, the 20 SMA heads firmly lower below the longer ones, in line with the strong downward momentum. Finally, technical indicators changed course, and head south almost vertically within negative levels, reflecting sellers’ strength.
The near-term picture supports additional losses. In the 4-hour chart, technical indicators maintain their firmly bearish slopes despite standing in oversold territory. Even further, the 20 SMA turned lower while the longer ones also gained downward traction. The June monthly low at 1.0667 is the immediate support level en route to the 2024 low at 1.0600.
Support levels: 1.0665 1.0630 1.0600
Resistance levels: 1.0715 1.0760 1.0800
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide toward 1.0700 as Trump declares victory
EUR/USD stays under strong bearish pressure and declines toward 1.0700, losing nearly 2 on the day. The US Dollar rallies as Republican nominee Donald Trump becomes the 47th president of the US after winning key swing states, weighing heavily on the pair.
GBP/USD slums toward 1.2950 as Trump win boosts USD
GBP/USD stays on the back foot and drops toward 1.2950 following a short-lasting recovery attempt. The US Dollar outperforms its rivals and doesn't allow the pair to gain traction as Donald Trump completes his political comeback, winning the presidential election.
Gold drops toward $2,700, US yields surge higher as Trump claims victory
Gold extends it daily slide to the $2,700 area as markets reacted to Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rises more than 4% on the day, forcing XAU/USD to stretch lower.
Bitcoin breaks all-time high of $73,777 as Trump takes the lead
Bitcoin breaks above its all-time high of $73,777 on Wednesday, buoyed by Donald Trump's poll lead. At the same time, Ethereum is nearing its key resistance level, with a strong close above it, potentially signaling upward momentum. Meanwhile, Ripple finds support around its daily level.
Trump wins: Tax cuts come with a cost
Donald Trump’s victory will ensure a lower tax environment that should boost sentiment and spending in the near term. However, promised tariffs, immigration controls and higher borrowing costs will increasingly become headwinds through his presidential term.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.