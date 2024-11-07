EUR/USD Current price: 1.0773
- The Federal Reserve will announce its decision on monetary policy later in the day.
- The outcome of the US presidential election keeps affecting financial boards.
- The EUR/USD pair trimmed part of its recent losses, bullish potential remains limited.
The EUR/USD pair managed to trim part of the US election-inspired losses and trades at around 1.0773. Former United States (US) President Donald Trump achieved an overwhelming victory in the 2024 election. Trump clinched 295 electoral votes against the 226 received by his opponent, Kamala Harris, also securing control of the Senate. As a result, the US Dollar run alongside stock markets.
As the dust settled, investors turned their eyes to the Federal Reserve (Fed). The central bank will announce its decision on monetary policy in the American afternoon, and is widely anticipated to trim the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points (bps). The focus, however, will be on comments from Chairman Jerome Powell, who will offer a press conference after announcing the decision. The new political scenario will probably be the main theme.
Data-wise, Germany reported that Industrial Production declined by 2.5% in September, worse than the -1% anticipated. On a yearly basis, Industrial Production fell 4.6%. Additionally, the Eurozone published September Retail Sales, which printed at 0.5% MoM, below the previous revised 1.1% but better than the 0.4% anticipated. The annual figure also beat expectations, hitting 2.9%.
The US will publish the usual weekly unemployment claims figures, and the preliminary estimates of Q3 Nonfarm Productivity and Unit Labor Costs. As said, however, the focus will be on the Fed.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The daily chart for the EUR/USD pair shows the advance is just corrective. The pair keeps developing above all its moving averages, with the 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) heading firmly south below directionless 100 and 200 SMAs. Technical indicators, in the meantime, have lost their downward strength but hold well within negative levels, ticking marginally higher amid the ongoing recovery, yet not enough to suggest growing buying interest.
In the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the technical picture is similar. Technical indicators bounced from oversold readings, heading north but well below their midlines. It seems to reflect the correction rather than suggest another leg higher. Finally, the 20 SMA gains downward momentum, and is crossing below an also bearish 100 SMA, in line with the dominant selling interest.
Support levels: 1.0700 1.0665 1.0630
Resistance levels: 1.0800 1.0840 1.0885
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD rebounds to 1.2950 area despite BoE rate cut
GBP/USD trades in positive territory near 1.2950 on Thursday. Despite the Bank of England's (BoE) decision to cut the policy rate by 25 basis points, Pound Sterling holds its ground after BoE Governor Bailey noted that the rate path will change due to the budget.
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.0750 amid US Dollar pullback
EUR/USD holds higher ground and trades above 1.0750 on Thursday. The pair finds support from a broad US Dollar retreat, as traders unwind their Trump win-inspired USD longs ahead of the Federal Reserve's highly-anticipated policy announcements.
Gold recovers above $2,670, awaits Fed rate decision
Gold recovers following Wednesday's sharp decline and trades above $2,670. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield edges lower after Trump-inspired upsurge, allowing XAU/USD to hold its ground ahead of the Fed policy decisions.
Federal Reserve expected to deliver 25 bps interest-rate cut, shrugging off Trump victory
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to lower the policy rate after Donald Trump won the US presidential election. Fed Chairman Powell’s remarks could provide important clues about the rate outlook.
Outlook for the markets under Trump 2.0
On November 5, the United States held presidential elections. Republican and former president Donald Trump won the elections surprisingly clearly. The Electoral College, which in fact elects the president, will meet on December 17, while the inauguration is scheduled for January 20, 2025.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.