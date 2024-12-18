EUR/USD Current price: 1.0497
- The Federal Reserve’s announcement keeps markets in wait-and-see mode.
- The Eurozone downwardly revised the October HICP to 2.2% YoY.
- EUR/USD is technically neutral-to-bearish as investors await the Fed.
The EUR/USD pair trades lifeless around the 1.0500 mark as the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy announcement looms. Financial markets turned risk-averse ahead of the event, with Wall Street experiencing sharp losses on Tuesday amid speculation that the Fed’s monetary loosening may soon slow down. Uncertainty of what the bank may do after this meeting, weighing in the return of Donald Trump to the White House, undermined the mood.
Nevertheless, Asian indexes shrugged off the dismal mood and started the day with optimism, although indexes ended up mixed. European ones, in the meantime, stand in the green as investors adopted a wait-and-see stance.
Data-wise, the Eurozone published the final estimate of the October Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), confirmed at 2.2% year-on-year (YoY), below the previous estimate of 2.3%. The core annual reading matched the previous estimate at 2.7%.
The United States (US) calendar offers some minor figures, irrelevant ahead of the Fed’s decision. The country released MBA Mortgage Applications for the week ended December 13, which fell by 0.7% against the previous 5.4% advance. Coming up next are November Building Permits and Housing Starts.
The Fed will come then, and the central bank is widely anticipated to trim the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points (bps). Alongside the announcement, officials will release the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) or dot plot, while Chairman Jerome Powell will offer a press conference afterwards. The SEP and Powell’s words will be scrutinized for clues about future monetary policy decisions.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD technical picture is neutral, albeit the risk skews to the downside. In the daily chart, the pair keeps finding sellers around a mildly bearish 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) at around 1.0520, while the 100 and 200 SMAs gain downward traction far above the shorter one. At the same time, the Momentum indicator holds flat, just below its 100 line, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator consolidates at 41, reflecting the lack of directional interest.
In the near term, the EUR/USD pair is neutral-to-bearish. Moving averages are flat and within a tight range, reflecting the latest range trading. At the same time, the pair is below the 20 SMA, which stands below the longer ones, in line with persistent selling pressure. Finally, technical indicators have turned flat within negative levels, suggesting bears paused but hold the grip.
Support levels: 1.0460 1.0410 1.0375
Resistance levels: 1.0520 1.0570 1.0625
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY sits at monthly highs below 155.00 ahead of BoJ policy decision
USD/JPY is consolidating below the monthly high of 154.90, awaiting the Bank of Japan policy decision for the next trading impetus. The pair surged after the US Federal Reserve delivered a hawkish 25 bps rate cut. The BoJ is set to remain on hold but its outlook on further rate hikes will hold the key.
AUD/USD hangs near two-year lows at 0.6200 amid firmer US Dollar
AUD/USD trades close to the 0.6200 mark or over a two-year low early Thursday. The pair seems vulnerable to extending its descending trend. The hawkish Fed cut-led US Dollar strength, concerns about China's fragile economic recovery and Trump's tariff plans continue to undermine the Aussie.
Gold sees a dead cat bounce following Fed’s hawkish cut
With the full final week of 2024 almost drawing to a close, Gold price remains vulnerable near one-month lows below $2,600, licking the hawkish US Federal Reserve policy decision-inflicted wounds.
Bank of Japan set to hold interest rates steady as rising inflation hints at early-year hike
After concluding its two-day monetary policy review on Thursday, the Bank of Japan is expected to hold the short-term interest rate at 0.25%. The BoJ policy announcements will likely provide fresh cues on the central bank’s rate hike outlook, injecting intense volatility in the Japanese Yen.
Sticky UK services inflation to come lower in 2025
Services inflation is stuck at 5% and will stay around there for the next few months. But further progress, helped by more benign annual rises in index-linked prices in April, should see ‘core services’ inflation fall materially in the spring.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.