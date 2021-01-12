EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2156
- The market’s mood improves, but investors maintain a cautious stance.
- The focus remains on fiscal stimulus hopes and soaring Treasury yields.
- EUR/USD is technically bearish, the corrective decline could continue.
The EUR/USD pair consolidates around 1.2150 this Tuesday, near the weekly low set at 1.2131. Demand for the greenback recedes as the market mood improves, although a caution stance persists. Equities struggle to post substantial gains, although US indexes are poised to open in the green. On the other hand, US Treasury yields keep advancing to fresh multi-month highs amid hopes for more fiscal stimulus.
A light macroeconomic calendar maintains major pair ranging. The EU didn’t publish relevant data, while the US is offering minor figures. So far the country published the December NFIB Business Optimism Index, which contracted from 101.4 to 95.9, missing the market’s expectations. The attention during the American afternoon will be on a couple of Fed’s speakers.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is at risk of extending its decline, according to intraday technical readings. In the 4-hour chart, it is struggling around a mildly bullish 200 SMA, but below the 20 and 100 SMAs, with the shorter one accelerating south below the larger one. Technical indicators remain within negative levels, lacking directional strength. Chances of a steeper decline will increase on a break below 1.2125, the immediate support level.
Support levels: 1.2125 1.2080 1.2040
Resistance levels: 1.2165 1.2210 1.2250
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD jumps to 1.3600 as Bailey calls negative rates controversial
GBP/USD trades close to 1.3600 after BOE's Bailey downplayed negative rate expectations, by calling it a controversial issue. The cable also remains buoyed by an increase in the UK's vaccination campaign and tentative signs of the disease peaking in London.
EUR/USD edges up as markets stabilize
EUR/USD has bounced from the lows and is hovering around 1.2150 amid calmer markets. US yields remain elevated as the Fed mulls tapering bond buying. Coronavirus developments are eyed.
XAU/USD clings to gains near session tops, around $1860 region
A subdued USD demand assisted gold to gain traction and move away from one-month lows. Rallying US bond yields, underlying bullish sentiment might keep a lid on any strong move up.
Bitcoin 15% upswing beckons, as the crypto market stabilizes
Investors in the cryptocurrency market are keen on buying the dip following the bearish waves on Monday. Bitcoin tested support at $30,000 but has recovered above $35,000.
US Dollar Index struggles to advance above 90.50
The greenback, when gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY), appears to have met some important resistance in the 90.70 region at the beginning of the week.