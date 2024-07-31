- EUR/USD regained the smile and revisited 1.0850.
- The Dollar came under pressure after the FOMC event.
- Chief Powell opened the door to a September rate cut.
EUR/USD recorded acceptable gains on Wednesday, reversing two daily declines in a row amidst the weaker US Dollar (USD) following the FOMC gathering on Wednesday.
That said, the Greenback came under renewed and heightened downside pressure following a “double whammy” of a hawkish Bank of Japan (BoJ) meeting and a signal that the Federal Reserve (Fed) might start cutting its interest rates in September. Against that, the USD Index (DXY) briefly breached the 104.00 support and kept gyrating around that zone towards the end of the session on Wall Street.
The offered stance in the Dollar stayed constant after the Fed kept interest rates unchanged, as widely expected. Furthermore, the bank claimed that inflation remained "somewhat" excessive and reaffirmed that it will not decrease rates until it is more certain that inflation is going stably towards 2%. Furthermore, the Fed continues to monitor the risks to both sides of its dual mission.
Adding to the downbeat mood in the Greenback, Powell emphasized the need for greater confidence in controlling inflation, citing Q2 inflation readings as supportive evidence. He noted that the FOMC is moving closer to a potential rate cut, possibly in September. Powell mentioned that if inflation continues to decrease, economic growth remains strong, and the labour market remains stable, a rate cut could be considered.
The policy divergence between the Fed and the ECB is likely to persist, with both expected to cut rates soon. However, the US is anticipated to experience a soft landing, while the Eurozone's recovery is losing momentum, potentially weakening the European currency further in the medium term.
On the euro docket, the uptick in the advanced Inflation Rate in the euro bloc saw the headline CPI rise more than expected by 2.6% YoY in July and the core CPI advance by 2.9% from a year earlier. These prints, despite coming in above consensus, are unlikely to derail the ECB’s intentions to reduce rates in September.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
On the downside, the next target for EUR/USD is the weekly low of 1.0798 (July 30), followed by the provisional 100-day SMA at 1.0793 and the June low of 1.0666 (June 26), all before the May low of 1.0649 (May 1).
On the upside, the initial obstacle is the July high of 1.0948 (July 17), followed by the March top of 1.0981 (March 8) and the important 1.1000 yardstick.
Looking at the broader picture, the pair's bearish bias should return if it remains below the critical 200-day SMA (1.0822).
So far, the four-hour figure shows some near-term consolidation. Nonetheless, the 55-SMA at 1.0853 provides temporary hurdle, seconded by 1.0948, 1.0981, and finally 1.1000. On the downside, 1.0798 comes first, before 1.0709. The relative strength index (RSI) rebounded to about 48.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Next target comes at the 200-day SMA
AUD/USD managed to make a U-turn and reverse the earlier pullback to fresh lows near 0.6480, reclaiming the area beyond 0.6500 the figure on the back of further losses in the US Dollar.
EUR/USD sees the glass half-full after the Fed
EUR/USD left behind part of the weekly retracement and flirted with the mid-1.0800s in response to the increased selling pressure in the Greenback after Chair Powell hinted at a September rate cut.
Gold rises to daily highs as Powell unveils a probable rate cut
The precious metal maintains its bullish bias, and climbs to fresh tops past $2,430 per ounce troy after a September rate cut remains on the table.
Ripple rallies on hope of lawsuit win, XRP extends gains to $0.65
Ripple (XRP) is making headlines for the anticipated final ruling in the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) lawsuit. The lawsuit and SEC’s stance on XRP has acted as an influential market mover for XRP since the beginning.
FOMC: 'Twas the meeting before rate cuts
As was widely anticipated, the FOMC left the fed funds rate unchanged at the conclusion of today's meeting, but it opened the door to potentially easing policy at its next meeting on September 18.