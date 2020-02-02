EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1094
- A US yield-curve inversion amid a continued run to safety is hurting the greenback.
- The final versions of January manufacturing PMI to be out this Monday.
- EUR/USD near a critical Fibonacci resistance level at 1.1105, bullish.
The EUR/USD pair neared the 1.1100 figure late Friday, on persistent dollar’s weakness. Risk-off was the main theme, with Wall Street plummeting and soaring demand for safe-haven assets included Treasury bonds. The yield-curve began shrinking, reviving concerns of a US recession and hurting demand for the greenback. Fed´s Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said that he was not worried about it and argued that it was a product of global uncertainty rather than the US outlook when asked about the issue, but the market ignored his word.
Meanwhile, weekend news indicated that the coronavirus outbreak continued expanding, with more cases reported outside China and more deadly cases in the Country. Furthermore, a bird flu outbreak, which is considered much deadlier than coronavirus, has been reported in Hunan province, not far from the epicenter of coronavirus. No human cases have been reported, yet the headline will likely add to the ongoing dismal mood.
In the macroeconomic front, Markit will release this Monday the final versions of its January Manufacturing PMI, foreseen unchanged in the Union, and the US. This last will also release the more relevant official ISM Manufacturing PMI, seen in January at 48.5, up from the previous 47.2.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is a few pips below the 61.8% retracement of its 1.1173/1.0991 decline at 1.1103, the immediate resistance. In the daily chart, the advance is falling short of signaling a bullish continuation as the pair stalled its recovery around a bearish 20 DMA, while technical indicators bounced sharply from oversold levels, but remain within negative levels. In the shorter term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the risk is skewed to the upside, as technical indicators head north almost vertically in overbought levels, while the price surpassed its 20 and 100 SMA.
Support levels: 1.1060 1.1020 1.0980
Resistance levels: 1.1105 1.1145 1.1190
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retains strength around 1.1060 despite upbeat Michigan
The EUR/USD pair continues trading at weekly highs, despite the final version of the Michigan Consumer Confidence survey was upwardly revised to 99.8 from 99.1. Risk-related trading prevails.
GBP/USD extends gains ahead of Union’s farewell
As Brexit becomes a fact, and the dollar stands out of the market’s favor, GBP/USD advances, currently trading above 1.3150, its highest for this week.
Thailand and UK confirm coronavirus cases, Japan steps up measures - Risk takes a hit
The risk sentiment is witnessing a fresh knockdown as the coronavirus outbreak is rapidly spreading outside China, with Thailand confirming its first coronavirus case of local person-to-person transmission.
WTI drops below $52.00 and challenges 2020 lows
Prices of the barrel of WTI are losing further ground at the end of the week and are trading at shouting distance from yearly lows in sub-$52.00 levels.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.