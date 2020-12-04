EUR/USD Forecast: Next stop 1.22? Not so fast, five reasons for a fall on Nonfarm Payrolls day

- EUR/USD is holding onto gains based on vaccine, stimulus and Brexit optimism.
- Profit-taking, vaccine bumps, stimulus doubts, Brexit and Nonfarm Payrolls could trigger a correction.
- Friday's four-hour chart is showing overbought conditions.
Happy Friday for euro bulls? The currency pair has been in a nonstop rally mode, making only short pauses on its way up, without a meaningful correction. However, a reckoning may come as the week draws to a close.
Five reasons for a correction
1) Profit-taking
The first reason to expect a sharper correction stems from the market's close for the week. Traders may want to cash in on the recent trend and enjoy a quiet weekend. That may happen around the London fix at 16:00 or earlier.
2) Vaccine optimism and bumps:
One of the leading downside drivers for the safe-haven dollar came from optimism regarding a COVID-19 vaccine. However, two adverse developments may curb enthusiasm, at least temporarily. First, Dr. Anthony Fauci, America's lead epidemiologist, cast doubts about the UK's fast approval process. While he later retracted his comments, concerns about a hasty process may sip into markets.
The second bump comes from that approved immunization by Pfizer/BioNTech – only 50 million doses will be made available in 2020, half the amount initially projected. In the bigger scheme of things, it is only a minor delay, yet perhaps enough to trigger a correction.
3) Stimulus skepticism:
The prospects of seeing a quick approval of a near $1 trillion relief package also weighed on the greenback. However, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell reportedly prefers a smaller stimulus deal, curbing market enthusiasm.
4) Brexit: After a deal seemed close,
UK officials are reportedly upset with new EU demands, potentially derailing an agreement. The next moves by Chief EU Negotiator Michel Barnier – which is returning from London to Brussels for consultations – will be closely watched. If talks spill into the weekend, uncertainty could weigh not only on the pound but also on the euro.
5) US Nonfarm Payrolls:
After September's jobs report was overshadowed by President Donald Trump's covid and October's by the elections, the upcoming report returns to center stage. The economic calendar is pointing to an increase of 469,000 positions, lower than in previous months. Projections have been driven lower by downbeat figures from ISM's Purchasing Managers' Indexes and by ADP's private-sector labor report.
However, the NFP provided upside surprises in recent months, and that could happen again – boosting the dollar.
See:
- US Nonfarm Payrolls November Preview: Orders now, hiring to come
- Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Another dollar’s disappointment underway
All in all, the fundamental conditions seem ripe for a more meaningful correction.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
The Relative Strength Index on the four-hour chart remains in overbought territory, a situation that is usually unsustainable – and could trigger a substantial downside correction.
Resistance awaits at the new 32-month high of 1.2172, followed by the round 1.22 level which also played a role in 2018. The next level to watch is 1.2250.
Support is at 1.2125, which temporarily capped EUR/USD on Thursday, followed by 1.2080, a peak seen earlier in the week, and then by 1.2045, a support line.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.2150 amid cooler market mood, ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading off the 32-month highs amid bumps in US stimulus and vaccine distribution. Markets await the all-important US Nonfarm Payrolls, which are set to show an increase of 469,000, lower than beforehand.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.34 on Brexit tensions
GBP/USD is falling toward 1.34, off the highs near 1.35 as Britain is reportedly frustrated with new demands in Brexit talks. Chief EU Negotiator Barnier is heading to Brussels for consultations.
XAU/USD holds steady near two-week tops, just below $1845 level
The precious metal built on this week's goodish rebound from the $1764 region, or five-month lows and edged higher for the fourth consecutive session on Friday.
Forex Today: Dollar bounces amid vaccine, stimulus concerns ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls
Markets are mixed and the dollar is off Thursday's lows as traders await the all-important Nonfarm Payrolls report. Brexit acrimony is weighing on the pound. Oil and the loonie are rising following an OPEC+ deal and ahead of Canada's jobs report.
Extra week of Black Friday!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!