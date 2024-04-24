EUR/USD edged lower to the 1.0700 area in the European morning on Wednesday.

The near-term technical outlook remains slightly bullish.

US economic docket will feature Durable Goods Orders data for March.

EUR/USD stays in a consolidation phase at around 1.0700 early Wednesday after closing in positive territory on Tuesday.

Euro price this week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD -0.24% -0.44% -0.44% -1.23% 0.16% -0.62% 0.35% EUR 0.24% -0.18% -0.20% -0.98% 0.40% -0.35% 0.59% GBP 0.42% 0.18% -0.02% -0.81% 0.58% -0.20% 0.77% CAD 0.44% 0.20% 0.02% -0.79% 0.60% -0.18% 0.79% AUD 1.22% 0.98% 0.79% 0.79% 1.37% 0.61% 1.57% JPY -0.16% -0.40% -0.60% -0.60% -1.39% -0.78% 0.19% NZD 0.61% 0.38% 0.17% 0.18% -0.61% 0.77% 0.96% CHF -0.35% -0.60% -0.78% -0.79% -1.55% -0.19% -0.96% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

The disappointing PMI data from the US triggered a US Dollar (USD) selloff in the American session on Tuesday and allowed EUR/USD to push higher. The S&P Global Manufacturing PMI dropped to 49.9 in April's flash estimate and the Services PMI declined to 50.9 from 51.7 in March.

Early Wednesday, the cautious market stance supports the USD and makes it difficult for EUR/USD to build on Tuesday's gains.

Meanwhile, the data from Germany showed that IFO - Business Climate Index improved to 89.4 in April from 87.9, while the Current Assessment Index rose to 88.9 from 88.1. Although these figures failed to provide a boost to the Euro, they seem to be helping the currency limit its losses.

Later in the day, Durable Goods Orders data for March will be featured in the US economic docket. In case this data comes in weaker than forecast, the USD could lose traction in the second half of the day.

Investors will also continue to pay close attention to the action in the US stock markets. A continuation of the risk rally could put additional weight on the USD's shoulders.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

Despite the latest pullback, the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart stays above the 50-period SMA after completing a bullish cross on Tuesday. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator stays above 50.

On the downside, 1.0650 (static level, 50-period SMA) aligns as first support before 1.0600 (static level). In case the pair manages to stabilize above 1.0700 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest downtrend), technical buyers could take action. In this scenario, 1.0730 (100-period SMA) could be seen as next resistance before 1.0750 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) and 1.0790 - 1.0800 (Fibonacci 50% retracement, 200-period SMA).