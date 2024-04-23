EUR/USD trades above 1.0650 after Germany and EU PMI data.

The near-term technical outlook points to a bullish tilt.

S&P Global PMI data will be featured in the US economic docket.

EUR/USD gained traction and turned positive on the day above 1.0650 in the early European session. The pair's near-term technical outlook points to a buildup of recovery momentum.

The data from Germany showed early Tuesday that the business activity in the private sector expanded at a modest pace in early April, with the HCOB Composite PMI rising to 50.5 from 47.7 in March. Furthermore, HCOB Composite PMI for the Eurozone rose to 51.4 from 50.3 in the same period.

Commenting on the survey's findings, "the Eurozone got off to a good start in the second quarter. The Composite HCOB Flash PMI took a significant step into expansionary territory," said Dr. Cyrus de la Rubia, Chief Economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank. "This was propelled by the services sector, where activity has gathered further steam. Considering various factors including the HCOB PMIs, our GDP forecast suggests a 0.3% expansion."

Euro price today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD -0.20% -0.08% 0.01% -0.02% 0.02% 0.17% -0.11% EUR 0.21% 0.12% 0.20% 0.20% 0.22% 0.38% 0.07% GBP 0.08% -0.12% 0.09% 0.07% 0.10% 0.25% -0.02% CAD 0.01% -0.20% -0.07% 0.00% 0.03% 0.18% -0.12% AUD 0.02% -0.21% -0.07% -0.01% 0.02% 0.18% -0.11% JPY -0.02% -0.23% -0.10% -0.03% -0.02% 0.16% -0.14% NZD -0.16% -0.41% -0.25% -0.18% -0.18% -0.16% -0.31% CHF 0.14% -0.07% 0.05% 0.12% 0.13% 0.14% 0.30% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

Later in the day, S&P Global will release the Manufacturing and Services PMI data for the US. In case these reading come in above the market expectations, the US Dollar (USD) could hold its ground and limit EUR/USD's upside.

Meanwhile, US stock index futures trade modestly higher on the day. A continuation of the risk rally in the second half of the day could limit the USD's gains even if the initial reaction to PMI data is USD-positive.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The last 4-hour candle closed above the 20-period and the 50-period Simple Moving Averages (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator climbed to 60, reflecting a bullish shift in EUR/USD's short-term outlook.

On the upside, 1.0700 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest downtrend) aligns as first resistance before 1.0740-1.0750 (100-period SMA, Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) and 1.0790 - 1.0800 (Fibonacci 50% retracement, 200-period SMA).

First support is located at 1.0660 (20-period SMA, 50-period SMA) ahead of 1.0600 (static level, psychological level).