- EUR/USD trades above 1.0650 after Germany and EU PMI data.
- The near-term technical outlook points to a bullish tilt.
- S&P Global PMI data will be featured in the US economic docket.
EUR/USD gained traction and turned positive on the day above 1.0650 in the early European session. The pair's near-term technical outlook points to a buildup of recovery momentum.
The data from Germany showed early Tuesday that the business activity in the private sector expanded at a modest pace in early April, with the HCOB Composite PMI rising to 50.5 from 47.7 in March. Furthermore, HCOB Composite PMI for the Eurozone rose to 51.4 from 50.3 in the same period.
Commenting on the survey's findings, "the Eurozone got off to a good start in the second quarter. The Composite HCOB Flash PMI took a significant step into expansionary territory," said Dr. Cyrus de la Rubia, Chief Economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank. "This was propelled by the services sector, where activity has gathered further steam. Considering various factors including the HCOB PMIs, our GDP forecast suggests a 0.3% expansion."
Euro price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.20%
|-0.08%
|0.01%
|-0.02%
|0.02%
|0.17%
|-0.11%
|EUR
|0.21%
|0.12%
|0.20%
|0.20%
|0.22%
|0.38%
|0.07%
|GBP
|0.08%
|-0.12%
|0.09%
|0.07%
|0.10%
|0.25%
|-0.02%
|CAD
|0.01%
|-0.20%
|-0.07%
|0.00%
|0.03%
|0.18%
|-0.12%
|AUD
|0.02%
|-0.21%
|-0.07%
|-0.01%
|0.02%
|0.18%
|-0.11%
|JPY
|-0.02%
|-0.23%
|-0.10%
|-0.03%
|-0.02%
|0.16%
|-0.14%
|NZD
|-0.16%
|-0.41%
|-0.25%
|-0.18%
|-0.18%
|-0.16%
|-0.31%
|CHF
|0.14%
|-0.07%
|0.05%
|0.12%
|0.13%
|0.14%
|0.30%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Later in the day, S&P Global will release the Manufacturing and Services PMI data for the US. In case these reading come in above the market expectations, the US Dollar (USD) could hold its ground and limit EUR/USD's upside.
Meanwhile, US stock index futures trade modestly higher on the day. A continuation of the risk rally in the second half of the day could limit the USD's gains even if the initial reaction to PMI data is USD-positive.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
The last 4-hour candle closed above the 20-period and the 50-period Simple Moving Averages (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator climbed to 60, reflecting a bullish shift in EUR/USD's short-term outlook.
On the upside, 1.0700 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest downtrend) aligns as first resistance before 1.0740-1.0750 (100-period SMA, Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) and 1.0790 - 1.0800 (Fibonacci 50% retracement, 200-period SMA).
First support is located at 1.0660 (20-period SMA, 50-period SMA) ahead of 1.0600 (static level, psychological level).
Euro FAQs
The Euro is the currency for the 20 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
