EUR/USD trades near 1.1050 in the European session on Tuesday.

The technical outlook is yet to point to a buildup of recovery momentum.

August ISM Manufacturing PMI will be featured in the US economic calendar.

EUR/USD managed to register small daily gains on Monday but failed to gather recovery momentum. The pair stays on the back foot in the European morning on Tuesday and trades near 1.1050.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.07% 0.05% -0.28% 0.19% 0.22% 0.75% 0.43% EUR 0.07% 0.14% -0.24% 0.23% 0.29% 0.80% 0.49% GBP -0.05% -0.14% -0.38% 0.08% 0.13% 0.69% 0.33% JPY 0.28% 0.24% 0.38% 0.43% 0.54% 1.16% 0.65% CAD -0.19% -0.23% -0.08% -0.43% 0.06% 0.56% 0.24% AUD -0.22% -0.29% -0.13% -0.54% -0.06% 0.50% 0.19% NZD -0.75% -0.80% -0.69% -1.16% -0.56% -0.50% -0.32% CHF -0.43% -0.49% -0.33% -0.65% -0.24% -0.19% 0.32% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Thin trading conditions amid the Labor Day holiday in the US made it difficult for EUR/USD to make a decisive move in either direction at the start of the week. The cautious market stance helps the US Dollar (USD) hold its ground early Tuesday and makes it difficult for the pair to gain traction.

In the second half of the day, the ISM will release Manufacturing PMI data for August. The headline PMI is forecast to rise to 47.5 from 46.8 in July. In case this data comes in above 50 and shows an expansion in the manufacturing sector's activity, the immediate market reaction could help the USD gather further strength.

If the headline PMI arrives near the market expectation, investors could react to the change in the Employment Index of the survey. In July, the Employment Index dropped to its lowest level in four years at 43.4. A significant recovery in this data could ease fears over loosening conditions in the labor market and provide a boost to the USD. On the other hand, a reading below 45, which would show an ongoing decline in the number of employed in the manufacturing sector, could weigh on the currency and open the door for a rebound in EUR/USD.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD retreated below the 100-period Simple Moving Average, currently located at 1.1070, on the 4-hour chart and closed the last two candles below this level. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator stays below 40, reflecting a lack of buyer interest.

EUR/USD could face immediate support at 1.1040 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the latest uptrend) ahead of 1.1000 (psychological level, Fibonacci 50% retracement) and 1.0970 (200-period SMA).

On the upside, resistances are located at 1.1070 (100-period SMA), 1.1100 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement) and 1.1160 (static level).