EUR/USD trades below 1.0550 after closing in the red on Wednesday.

The technical outlook suggests that the bearish bias remains intact.

Investors await mid-tier macroeconomic data releases from the US.

EUR/USD struggles to stage a rebound and trades below 1.0550 in the European morning on Thursday after closing in negative territory on Wednesday. The pair remains technically bearish in the near term as market participants await macroeconomic data releases from the US.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.06% -0.17% 0.37% -0.84% -0.78% 0.06% -0.49% EUR -0.06% -0.07% 0.44% -0.79% -0.69% 0.11% -0.44% GBP 0.17% 0.07% 0.51% -0.73% -0.63% 0.18% -0.38% JPY -0.37% -0.44% -0.51% -1.25% -1.11% -0.29% -0.82% CAD 0.84% 0.79% 0.73% 1.25% 0.09% 0.91% 0.36% AUD 0.78% 0.69% 0.63% 1.11% -0.09% 0.81% 0.26% NZD -0.06% -0.11% -0.18% 0.29% -0.91% -0.81% -0.54% CHF 0.49% 0.44% 0.38% 0.82% -0.36% -0.26% 0.54% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The modest increase seen in the US Treasury bond yields and the cautious market stance helped the US Dollar (USD) stay resilient against its peers midweek, causing EUR/USD to stretch lower.

Early Thursday, European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said that the balance of risks to growth and inflation is shifting to the downside, adding that they should continue to reduce the degree of monetary policy restriction. These comments seem to be making it difficult for the Euro to attract investors.

Later in the day, the US Department of Labor will release the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data. Since reaching 260,000 in early October, the number of first-time applications declined steadily and marked its lowest print since April at 217,000 in the previous week. Markets expect Initial Jobless Claims to rise slightly to 220,000 in the week ending November 16. A reading close to 200,000 could provide a boost to the USD with the immediate reaction. On the other hand, an expected increase, with a print above 240,000, could hurt the currency and open the door for a rebound in EUR/USD.

The US economic calendar will also feature Existing Home Sales data for October and regional manufacturing surveys for November from the Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of Philadelphia and Kansas City.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart started to edge lower after rising toward 50, highlighting buyers' hesitancy. On the downside, 1.0500 (static level, mid-point of the descending regression channel) aligns as key support before 1.0450 (static level) and 1.0420 (lower limit of the descending channel).

If EUR/USD manages to rise above 1.0600-1.0590 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest downtrend, upper limit of the descending channel) and stabilize there, technical buyers could show interest. In this scenario, 1.0670 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) could be seen as next resistance.