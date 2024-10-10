EUR/USD trades at its lowest level in nearly two months below 1.0950.

The hawkish tone in FOMC minutes boosted the US Dollar on Wednesday.

Investors await September Consumer Price Index data from the US.

EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure in the late American session on Wednesday and ended the day deep in negative territory. The pair stays on the back foot early Thursday and trades at its lowest level since mid-August below 1.0950.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.27% 0.21% 0.13% 1.15% 0.94% 1.27% 0.09% EUR -0.27% 0.01% -0.11% 0.91% 0.65% 1.00% -0.20% GBP -0.21% -0.01% -0.14% 0.91% 0.64% 1.02% -0.10% JPY -0.13% 0.11% 0.14% 1.02% 0.79% 1.09% -0.00% CAD -1.15% -0.91% -0.91% -1.02% -0.18% 0.12% -1.05% AUD -0.94% -0.65% -0.64% -0.79% 0.18% 0.39% -0.81% NZD -1.27% -1.00% -1.02% -1.09% -0.12% -0.39% -1.14% CHF -0.09% 0.20% 0.10% 0.00% 1.05% 0.81% 1.14% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The hawkish tone in the minutes of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) September policy meeting helped the US Dollar (USD) outperform its rivals late Wednesday, forcing EUR/USD to stretch lower.

The publication showed that even though a substantial majority of Fed officials supported the 50 basis points (bps) rate cut, there was even a broader consensus that this initial step would not lock the Fed into any specific pace for future rate cuts. Additionally, some participants favored only a 25 bps reduction in the policy rate cut, while "a few others" mentioned they could have supported that decision as well.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for September later in the day. The annual CPI inflation is forecast to decline to 2.3% from 2.5% in August. The core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is seen rising 0.2% on a monthly basis.

It will likely require a significant downside surprise, a reading of 0% or lower, in the monthly core CPI data for investors to reconsider the probability of another large Fed rate cut in November. In this scenario, EUR/USD could stage a steady rebound. On the flip side, a print at or above the market forecast could help the USD hold its ground.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays near 30, suggesting that the pair is about to turn technically oversold. On the upside, immediate resistance is located at 1.0950 (static level, Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of the latest uptrend). In case EUR/USD stabilizes above this level and confirms it as support, it could edge higher toward 1.1000 (Fibonacci 50% retracement) and 1.1050 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement).

Looking south, interim support could be spotted at 1.0900 (round level) before 1.0870 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement) and 1.0800 (round level).