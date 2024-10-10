- The US Consumer Price Index is forecast to rise 2.3% YoY in September, at a softer pace than August’s 2.5% increase.
- Annual core CPI inflation is expected to hold steady at 3.2%.
- The inflation report could ramp up USD volatility by altering the market expectation of the Fed outlook.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will publish the highly anticipated Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data from the United States (US) for September on Thursday at 12:30 GMT.
The US Dollar (USD) braces for intense volatility, as any surprises from the US inflation report could significantly impact the market’s pricing of the Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate outlook for the rest of the year.
What to expect in the next CPI data report?
Inflation in the US, as measured by the CPI, is expected to increase at an annual rate of 2.3% in September, down from the 2.5% rise reported in August. The core CPI inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is forecast to stay unchanged at 3.2% in the same period.
Meanwhile, the CPI and the core CPI are anticipated to rise 0.1% and 0.2% on a monthly basis, respectively.
Previewing the September inflation report, “our forecasts for the September CPI report suggest core inflation lost modest momentum, registering a 0.24% m/m gain after advancing a slightly stronger 0.28% in August,” said TD Securities analysts in a weekly report, and added:
“Headline inflation likely lost meaningful momentum, as the energy component will again provide major relief. The details should show that core goods prices added to inflation for the first time in seven months, while housing inflation likely cooled modestly dragging core services inflation lower.”
Speaking on the Fed’s policy outlook recently, Fed Governor Adriana Kugler said that she will support an additional rate cut if the progress on inflation continues as expected. On a cautious note, St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem argued that the costs of easing the policy too much too soon were greater than the costs of easing too little too late. “That is because sticky or higher inflation would pose a threat to the Fed's credibility and to future employment and economic activity,” he further argued.
Economic Indicator
Consumer Price Index (YoY)
Inflationary or deflationary tendencies are measured by periodically summing the prices of a basket of representative goods and services and presenting the data as The Consumer Price Index (CPI). CPI data is compiled on a monthly basis and released by the US Department of Labor Statistics. The YoY reading compares the prices of goods in the reference month to the same month a year earlier.The CPI is a key indicator to measure inflation and changes in purchasing trends. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is seen as bearish.Read more.
Next release: Thu Oct 10, 2024 12:30
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: 2.3%
Previous: 2.5%
Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics
The US Federal Reserve has a dual mandate of maintaining price stability and maximum employment. According to such mandate, inflation should be at around 2% YoY and has become the weakest pillar of the central bank’s directive ever since the world suffered a pandemic, which extends to these days. Price pressures keep rising amid supply-chain issues and bottlenecks, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) hanging at multi-decade highs. The Fed has already taken measures to tame inflation and is expected to maintain an aggressive stance in the foreseeable future.
How could the US Consumer Price Index report affect EUR/USD?
Following the Fed’s decision to lower the policy rate by 50 basis points (bps) at the September meeting, investors expect the US central bank to dial down the degree of easing by opting for a 25 bps cut at the next meeting. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the probability of a 50 bps rate reduction in November is completely ruled out for now.
The upbeat employment data for September eased fears over a cooldown in the labor market, causing investors to refrain from pricing in a large rate cut. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) rose by 254,000 in September, surpassing the market expectation of 140,000 by a wide margin. Additionally, the Unemployment Rate retreated to 4.1% from 4.2% in the same period, while the annual wage inflation, as measured by the change in the Average Hourly Earnings, edged higher to 4% from 3.9% in August.
It will take a significant miss in the inflation data for investors to reconsider a large rate reduction at the next policy meeting. In case the monthly core CPI comes in at 0% or in negative territory, the immediate reaction could revive expectations for a 50 bps cut and trigger a US Dollar (USD) selloff. On the other hand, a reading at or above the market expectation of 0.2% should reaffirm a 25 bps cut. However, the market positioning suggests that the USD doesn’t have a lot of room on the upside.
Eren Sengezer, European Session Lead Analyst at FXStreet, offers a brief technical outlook for EUR/USD and explains: “EUR/USD’s near-term technical picture highlights a lack of buyer interest, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart staying well below 50.”
“EUR/USD could face first support at 1.0930, where the Fibonacci 50% retracement of the June-August uptrend meets the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA). If this support fails, 1.0870 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement, 200-day SMA) could be seen as the next bearish target before 1.0800 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement). On the other side, interim resistance aligns at 1.1000 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement). Once the pair flips this level into support, it could extend its recovery toward 1.1050-1.1070 (50-day SMA, Fibonacci 23.6% retracement) and 1.1100 (20-day SMA).”
US Dollar FAQs
The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022. Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.
The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD attempts a bounce above 0.6700 on China's stimulus optimism
AUD/USD attempts a modest bounce above 0.6700 in Asian trading on Thursday. The pair cheers a risk-on market profile, induced by hopes of China's fiscal stimulus package and efforts to boost local equity markets. A broad US Dollar also aids the Aussie's uptick ahead of key US CPI data.
USD/JPY holds pullback from two-month highs, defends 149.00
USD/JPY defends 149.00, stalling its retracement from the highest level since mid-August at 149.36. The BoJ rate hikes uncertainty and a generally positive risk tone cap gains for the safe-haven Japanese Yen while traders look to the US CPI data for fresh impetus.
Gold’s fate hinges on US CPI after key 21-day SMA gives way
Gold price is nursing losses above $2,600 early Thursday after falling for the sixth straight day on Wednesday. The bright metal sits at its lowest level in three weeks in the run-up to the all-important US Consumer Price Index data release due later this Thursday.
US government charges notable crypto companies, individuals for market manipulation and fraud
The US government took legal action against three crypto firms and 15 individuals on Wednesday for market manipulation and fraud, including artificially inflating cryptocurrency prices to make profits.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Five best Forex brokers in 2024
VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals.