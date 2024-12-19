EUR/USD Forecast: Euro recovery attempts to remain short-lived in Fed aftermath

EUR/USD clings to modest daily recovery gains near 1.0400 on Thursday.

The Fed's hawkish dot plot fuelled a USD rally late Wednesday.

The technical outlook remains bearish in the near term.

EUR/USD came under heavy bearish pressure in the late American session on Wednesday and slumped to its weakest level in nearly a month below 1.0350. The pair stages a correction and trades at around 1.0400 but the technical outlook remains bearish.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.97% -0.01% 1.85% 1.23% 1.98% 2.15% 0.52% EUR -0.97% -0.93% 0.98% 0.31% 1.17% 1.24% -0.40% GBP 0.00% 0.93% 1.80% 1.25% 2.11% 2.16% 0.54% JPY -1.85% -0.98% -1.80% -0.63% 0.14% 0.32% -1.22% CAD -1.23% -0.31% -1.25% 0.63% 0.80% 0.91% -0.71% AUD -1.98% -1.17% -2.11% -0.14% -0.80% 0.07% -1.54% NZD -2.15% -1.24% -2.16% -0.32% -0.91% -0.07% -1.62% CHF -0.52% 0.40% -0.54% 1.22% 0.71% 1.54% 1.62% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

After the last policy meeting of the year, the Federal Reserve announced that it cut its policy rate by 25 basis points (bps) to the range of 4.25%-4.5%, as expected. In its policy statement, the Fed repeated that they will assess incoming data, evolving outlook and balance of risks when considering the extent and timing of additional rate adjustments.

On a hawkish twist, the revised Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) showed that Fed projections imply 50 bps of rate cuts in 2025. In the post-meeting press conference, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell explained that stronger economic growth and lower unemployment point to a slower rate-cut path, adding that they can be cautious going forward. The US Dollar (USD) gathered strength in the Fed aftermath and triggered a sharp decline in EUR/USD.

The US economic calendar will feature the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis will publish the final revision to the third-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth.

Meanwhile, US stock index futures were last seen rising about 0.3% on the day after Wall Street's main indexes suffered heavy losses on Wednesday. A decisive rebound in US stocks could limit the USD's upside and help EUR/USD hold its ground. Nevertheless, investors are unlikely to position themselves for a decisive recovery in the pair following the hawkish Fed outcome.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart rose slightly above 30, suggesting that EUR/USD's latest recovery attempt was a technical correction after the pair turned oversold during the post-Fed selloff.

On the downside, static support seems to have formed at 1.0350 ahead of 1.0300 (round level, static level) and 1.0240 (static level). In case EUR/USD rises above 1.0400 (static level, round level) and starts using this level as support, it could face next resistance at 1.0440 (static level) before 1.0500 (static level, 50-period Simple Moving Average).