EUR/USD extends its sideways grind above 1.0420 in the European session on Thursday.

The Fed left monetary policy settings unchanged as expected.

The ECB is widely anticipated to lower key rates by 25 bps.

EUR/USD continues to move sideways in a narrow channel above 1.0400 in the European session on Thursday after closing marginally lower on Wednesday. Investors await the European Central Bank's (ECB) policy announcements and the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data from the US.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.71% 0.23% -0.73% 0.34% 1.36% 1.04% 0.13% EUR -0.71% -0.41% -1.30% -0.23% 0.64% 0.44% -0.48% GBP -0.23% 0.41% -1.21% 0.18% 1.05% 0.87% -0.07% JPY 0.73% 1.30% 1.21% 1.13% 2.29% 2.02% 1.02% CAD -0.34% 0.23% -0.18% -1.13% 0.82% 0.69% -0.24% AUD -1.36% -0.64% -1.05% -2.29% -0.82% -0.16% -1.07% NZD -1.04% -0.44% -0.87% -2.02% -0.69% 0.16% -1.14% CHF -0.13% 0.48% 0.07% -1.02% 0.24% 1.07% 1.14% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The Federal Reserve (Fed) announced late Wednesday that it maintained the policy rate unchanged at 4.25%-4.5%. In its policy statement, the Fed removed the language suggesting inflation had "made progress" toward its 2% target and said the pace of price increases "remains elevated" instead. In the post-meeting press conference, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that there was elevated uncertainty because of significant policy shifts. "We don't need to be in a hurry to make any adjustments," he noted.

The US Dollar managed to stay resilient against its rivals after the Fed event but failed to gather bullish momentum. Later in the day, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) will publish its first estimate of the fourth-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data. Markets expect the US economy to expand at an annualized rate of 2.6% following the 3.1% growth recorded in the third quarter. A weaker-than-forecast print could hurt the USD with the immediate reaction.

The ECB is widely anticipated to cut key rates by 25 basis points. In case ECB President Christine Lagarde adopts a cautious tone regarding further policy easing, citing doubts over the continuation of the disinflation, the Euro could gather strength. If Lagarde acknowledges the worsening growth outlook and reiterates the confidence in inflation stabilizing at around their target level, the Euro could come under renewed bearish pressure.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The near-term technical outlook fails to provide a directional clue, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart moving sideways slightly below 50.

On the downside, first support could be seen at 1.0380-1.0390 (200-period Simple Moving Average, Fibonacci 50% retracement of the latest downtrend) before 1.0340-1.0350 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement, 100-period SMA) and 1.0300 (static level, round level). If EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.0440 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement), next resistance could be spotted at 1.0500-1.0510 (round level, Fibonacci 78.6% retracement) ahead of 1.0540 (static level) and 1.0600 (beginning point of the downtrend).