EUR/USD trades below 1.0400 in the European morning on Tuesday.

The US Dollar shakes off the bearish pressure following US President Trump's tariff threats.

The near-term technical outlook suggests that the bullish bias remains intact.

EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum at the beginning of the week and gained more than 1% on Monday. With the US Dollar (USD) benefiting from the souring risk mood, however, the pair lost its traction early Tuesday and retreated below 1.0400.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -1.05% -0.93% -0.42% -0.25% -0.82% -0.94% -0.54% EUR 1.05% 0.07% 0.55% 0.71% 0.30% 0.00% 0.39% GBP 0.93% -0.07% 0.42% 0.63% 0.25% -0.07% 0.33% JPY 0.42% -0.55% -0.42% 0.18% -0.35% -0.62% -0.29% CAD 0.25% -0.71% -0.63% -0.18% -0.51% -0.69% -0.31% AUD 0.82% -0.30% -0.25% 0.35% 0.51% -0.39% 0.02% NZD 0.94% -0.01% 0.07% 0.62% 0.69% 0.39% 0.21% CHF 0.54% -0.39% -0.33% 0.29% 0.31% -0.02% -0.21% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The USD came under heavy selling pressure following news of US President Donald Trump stopping short of announcing day-one tariffs at his inauguration ceremony on Monday. In the early Asian session, however, Trump crossed the wires again, saying that they could impose tariffs on China if they make a TikTok deal and China doesn't approve it. Furthermore, he said that they are planning to impose 25% tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada, triggering a USD rally in the Asian trading hours on Tuesday.

Despite the broad-based USD strength, EUR/USD's losses remain limited for now. EUR/CAD and EUR/MXN pairs both register strong gains in the early European session, suggesting that the Euro is able to capture capital outflows out of the Canadian Dollar and Mexican Peso.

The US economic calendar will not feature any high-tier macroeconomic data releases on Tuesday. Hence, investors are likely to pay close attention to the risk perception.

In case Wall Street's main indexes come under bearish pressure following the long weekend, the USD could preserve its strength and cause EUR/USD to continue to stretch lower.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

Despite EUR/USD's recent pullback, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart holds above 60, suggesting that the bullish bias remains intact. The pair could face stiff resistance at 1.0390-1.0400, where the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) meets the Fibonacci 50% retracement of the latest downtrend. In case EUR/USD stabilizes above this area, 1.0440 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement) could be seen as next resistance before 1.0500 (round level, Fibonacci 78.6% retracement).

On the downside, supports could be spotted at 1.0350 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement), 1.0320 (100-period SMA) and 1.0290 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement).