EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1827
- Minor data generally resulted upbeat, investors’ focus remained elsewhere.
- Speculative interest is waiting for news related to a US fiscal stimulus program.
- EUR/USD is bullish in the near-term, eyeing a test of 1.1870.
The EUR/USD pair hit a fresh October high of 1.1840 this Tuesday, retreating just modestly from the level ahead of Wall Street’s close. There was no specific catalyst behind the dollar’s slump, as investors retained a cautiously optimistic stance ahead of a definition of the latest US stimulus talks, to take place during the upcoming Asian session. Equities recovered from Monday’s slump but closed mixed in Asia and Europe. US indexes recovered part of the ground lost at the beginning of the week.
Economic data indicated mild economic progress, as the EU published the August Current Account that posted a seasonally adjusted surplus of €19.94 B. Also, the German Producer Price Index came in better than anticipated. As for the US, the country released September Building Permits, which rose 5.2%, beating the market’s expectations and Housing Starts for the same month that missed estimates by printing a 1.9% monthly gain. This Wednesday, the only relevant event included in the calendar is a speech from ECB’s President, Christine Lagarde.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is trading near the mentioned high as the market prepares for US stimulus news. It is technically bullish, as, in the 4-hour chart, it has advanced further above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA advancing, although below the larger ones. Technical indicators, in the meantime, have reached overbought levels partially losing their bullish momentum, but maintaining the risk skewed to the upside. A steeper advance is to be expected on a break above 1.1870, now the immediate resistance level.
Support levels: 1.1810 1.1770 1.1725
Resistance levels: 1.1870 1.1915 1.1960
View Live Chart for the EUR/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits the highest in a month on stimulus hopes
EUR/USD has advanced toward 1.1850, reaching the highest since mid-September. US lawmakers have reportedly narrowed the gap in stimulus talks. The safe-haven dollar is on the back foot and investors are shrugging off concerns about new European COVID-19 cases.
GBP/USD bounces on better market mood
GBP/USD has recaptured the 1.2950 level after a call between Brexit negotiators was labeled as constructive. PM Johnson is set to put the Greater Manchester area under lockdown and US fiscal stimulus talks are eyed.
XAU/USD bears waiting to feed on head and shoulders
The price of gold has been sucking in the bears since the break of the 1930/20 support, only to pull in demand again at the 1850 mark.
US Markets React: Gold gains, equities and dollar tumble on stimulus jitters
The stimulus election minute, the most popular dance in Washington, went through another few elaborate rounds on Capitol Hill today with Nancy Pelosi's office reporting progress in afternoon talks with Steven Mnuchin.
WTI extends the consolidation around $40.00 ahead of API
Prices of the barrel of WTI extend the consolidative mood for yet another session on Tuesday, always around the key $40.00 level.