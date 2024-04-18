- EUR/USD’s bullish attempt faltered ahead of 1.0700.
- The Dollar regained momentum on hawkish Fedspeak.
- The ECB is seen reducing its interest rate three times this year.
A marked rebound in the US Dollar (USD) motivated EUR/USD to interrupt its weekly recovery and refocus on the downside soon after hitting tops around 1.0690 earlier on Thursday.
The firmer tone in the Greenback, in the meantime, came amidst further hawkish tone from Fed officials as well as investors’ reassessment of the timing of a potential rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed), now expected to happen later than previously anticipated, possibly in December.
The resurgence of the bull trend in the US Dollar coincided with a decent bounce in US yields across the yield curve and a consistent narrative regarding the divergence in monetary policy between the Fed and other G10 central banks, especially the European Central Bank (ECB).
In this regard, Board member Villeroy proposed a rate cut at the bank’s upcoming meeting, while his colleague Simkus advocated for three rate cuts this year, and Kazaks emphasized the high likelihood of a rate reduction in June.
The above starkly contrasted with comments from Fed’s J. Williams (New York), who underscored that the Fed's decisions are grounded in favourable data, emphasizing the robustness of the economy and the reduction of imbalances. While recognizing the necessity for rate cuts, he clarified that there are no predetermined increases, adding that if the data necessitate higher rates, the Fed may adjust accordingly.
Looking ahead, the relatively subdued economic fundamentals in the eurozone, coupled with the resilience of the US economy, reinforce expectations for a stronger Dollar in the medium term, particularly considering the prospect of the ECB cutting rates before the Fed. In such a scenario, EUR/USD is expected to undergo a more pronounced decline in the short term.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The drop from the 2024 low of 1.0601 (April 16) may indicate a return to the November 2023 low of 1.0516 (November 1), before the weekly low of 1.0495 (October 13, 2023), the 2023 bottom of 1.0448 (October 3), and the round milestone of 1.0400.
On the upside, EUR/USD is expected to face early resistance at the important 200-day SMA of 1.0822, followed by the April high of 1.0885 (April 9), the March top of 1.0981 (March 8), and the weekly peak of 1.0998 (January 11), all before reaching the psychological barrier of 1.1000.
The 4-hour chart shows that the bearish trend seems to have regained some impetus. Against it, the initial support is at 1.0601, followed by 1.0516. In the opposite direction, the initial up-barrier is at 1.0690, ahead of 1.0756 and the 100-SMA at 1.0757. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) plummeted to around 43.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD comes under pressure near 1.0630
Further gains in the Greenback encourage sellers to maintain their control over the risk complex, forcing EUR/USD to retreat further and revisit the 1.0630 region as the US session draws to a close.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.2450 on modest USD rebound
GBP/USD edges lower in the second half of the day and trades at around 1.2450. Better-than-expected Jobless Claims and Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index data from the US provides a support to the USD and forces the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold is closely monitoring geopolitics
Gold trades in positive territory above $2,380 on Thursday. Although the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds steady following upbeat US data, XAU/USD continues to stretch higher on growing fears over a deepening conflict in the Middle East.
Ripple faces significant correction as former SEC litigator says lawsuit could make it to Supreme Court
Ripple (XRP) price hovers below the key $0.50 level on Thursday after failing at another attempt to break and close above the resistance for the fourth day in a row.
Have we seen the extent of the Fed rate repricing?
Markets have been mostly consolidating recent moves into Thursday. We’ve seen some profit taking on Dollar longs and renewed demand for US equities into the dip. Whether or not this holds up is a completely different story.