EUR/USD technical analysis
-
Weekly is up.
-
H4 retracement and long entry.
-
99 pips is the ATR.
-
1.0840 is the TP.
MEGATREND MAs: Bullish
H4 chart EUR/USD
-
Entry zone.
-
Bullish key reversal.
-
Megatrend ATR target.
EUR/USD is bullish. We can clearly see the patterns and the general trend. At this point we need to focus on moving to the upside and 1.0770 is the entry zone. 1.0840 should be reached if momentum persists. Dovish rate hike by FED should spur the EUR/USD strength to the upside.
Confluence zone with Weekly confirming the MTF entry and clear key reversal signal made both Black Widow system and MEGATREND in confluence. Chance for profitable trade is high.
The analysis and the article presents Nenad's opinion. Remember, financial trading is highly speculative & may lead to the loss of your funds. Proper risk management is the Holy Grail of trading.
