USD: Thanksgiving Holiday, Nov 25: The US is on holiday next week for Thanksgiving, so expect lower volatility as we head into the weekend. Remember that lower liquidity can either mean very quiet markets or markets that move large amounts should any significant news break.

USD: Retail sales, Nov 16: US retail sales rose by 1.5% m/m in October as US retail sales printed gains for the third month in a row. In line with Industrial Production increasing the dollar was lifted in expectations of the Fed hiking rates. However, will the USD strength last since the Fed is expected to be patient?

This week saw the GBP gain sharply on expectations of a December rate hike for the Bank of England. With UK inflation surging higher and employment showing strength the two boxes that the Bank of England needed ticking for a hike have been fulfilled. Will we see the GBPCAD rally higher into next week now? Midweek the US retail sales print rose for the third month in a row and this blew away any consumer fears raised by the poor University of Michigan sentiment reading from last Friday. USDJPY rose sharply on the release. However, it can be argued that the USD rise looks overdone as the Fed is still maintaining its ‘patient’ stance before hiking rates.

