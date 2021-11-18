This week saw the GBP gain sharply on expectations of a December rate hike for the Bank of England. With UK inflation surging higher and employment showing strength the two boxes that the Bank of England needed ticking for a hike have been fulfilled. Will we see the GBPCAD rally higher into next week now? Midweek the US retail sales print rose for the third month in a row and this blew away any consumer fears raised by the poor University of Michigan sentiment reading from last Friday. USDJPY rose sharply on the release. However, it can be argued that the USD rise looks overdone as the Fed is still maintaining its ‘patient’ stance before hiking rates.
Other key events from the past week
-
GBP: Inflation, Nov 17: This week's inflation print came in at 4.2% y/y vs 3.9% expected. This took EURGBP to its lowest level since last year as expectations rose for the Bank of England to hike interest rates in December.
-
USD: Retail sales, Nov 16: US retail sales rose by 1.5% m/m in October as US retail sales printed gains for the third month in a row. In line with Industrial Production increasing the dollar was lifted in expectations of the Fed hiking rates. However, will the USD strength last since the Fed is expected to be patient?
-
GBP: Employment print, Nov 16: The BoE had held back from hiking rates at their last meeting due to labour worries. However, the strong labor data this week showing 247K jobs added, with a 4.3% unemployment figure, opens the door to a December hike. More GBP gains ahead?
Key events for the coming week
-
NZD: Interest Rate Hike? Nov 24: Will the RBNZ respond to their rising inflation and strong jobs market with a 50bps rate hike next week? Watch out for a potential buy the rumour sell the fact response like there was last time.
-
Seasonal trades: Netflix, November 22: Netflix has some very strong seasonals from November 22 through to the end of February. The pattern has over a 233.17% annualized return! Will this strong seasonal pattern repeat again this year?
-
USD: Thanksgiving Holiday, Nov 25: The US is on holiday next week for Thanksgiving, so expect lower volatility as we head into the weekend. Remember that lower liquidity can either mean very quiet markets or markets that move large amounts should any significant news break.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD facing resistance at 1.1360, above attention would turn to 1.1400
The EUR/USD pair continued with the recovery from the lowest level since July 2020, near 1.1260 and climbed to 1.1358, just a two-day high. The euro and the Swiss franc are up versus the dollar and among the top performers of the day.
GBP/USD struggles to stay above 1.3500
GBP/USD continues to trade in a relatively tight range below 1.3500 on Thursday as investors remain on the sidelines while waiting for the next significant catalyst. The mid-tier data releases from the US were largely ignored by market participants.
Gold: Precious metal succumbs to dollar strength, profit-taking, levels to watch Premium
An asset that fails to benefit from good news is exposing its weakness – this adage is relevant for gold. XAU is struggling to hold onto $1,860, despite the drop of US 10-year yields below 1.60%. What would happen if yields return to attack 1.65%? That could erase a substantial chunk of the rally.
Why analysts remain bullish on Bitcoin price despite recent pullback
Bitcoin price has plunged 10% since November 15 as the leading cryptocurrency’s momentum shifted to the downside. Although BTC is confronted by several technical obstacles, it appears that the flagship digital asset has secured reliable support to prevent further losses.
Is the Federal Reserve leading markets back to normality? Premium
The Fed is not the first central bank to propose ending its emergency monetary policy. The BoC has already stopped its bond-buying. But the American institution is far more influential and will lead the parade of higher interest rates. What are the currency and market implications in the new and very different economic world?