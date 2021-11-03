Sonia futures say, ‘yes’. The current expectations of GBP future markets are that the Bank of England will hike rates four times next year. That seems very steep.
Now, perhaps tellingly, the GBP has not surged higher on these Sonia IMM future pricing. The focus is now on what the Bank of England does on Thursday.
The wider question on inflation
The key point is this: ‘How effective will hiking interest rates be in controlling inflation?’. The Bank of England’s response will be an answer to this. If the Bank of England pushes back against the Sonia futures rate hike pricing then expect the GBP to correct lower quite sharply. They will in effect be saying that inflation is still, to some extent, transitory. The flattening of yield curves has markets concerned that a too-fast hiking cycle only hinders growth in the long run. This makes sense as inflation is being driven by higher energy prices, supply chain restraints, and commodity price rises. Some of these should fade as we exit more restrictions.
So, transitory inflation may be closer to 18 months than 6 months, but hiking too quickly will only crush businesses starting to get going again.
The trade
Labour data remains important to the Bank of England, so they may decide to postpone hiking rates on Thursday deciding to wait for more jobs data post the end of the furlough scheme. The key risk for the GBP will be the following communication:
-
No rate hikes (or a ‘one and done’ scenario).
-
Pushing back against market pricing.
Expect some GBP downside.
On the other hand, if the Bank of England does:
-
Hike by more than 15 bps.
-
Accept market pricing.
-
End QE.
-
Revise hiking projections higher.
Then expect EURGBP selling.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies around 1.1600 as Powell takes the wind out of dollar's sails
EUR/USD clings to modest daily gains around 1.1600 as the dollar is having a difficult time outperforming its major rivals. Following the Fed's decision to reduce asset purchases by $15 billion per month, Chairman Powell emphasized that the liftoff test is not met on employment goal.
GBP/USD continues to push higher toward 1.3700
GBP/USD extended its daily upside in the late American session toward 1.3700. The greenback is struggling to preserve its strength as FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell reminds markets that the end of asset purchases won't necessarily mean an automatic rate hike.
GBP/USD continues to push higher toward 1.3700
GBP/USD extended its daily upside in the late American session toward 1.3700. The greenback is struggling to preserve its strength as FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell reminds markets that the end of asset purchases won't necessarily mean an automatic rate hike.
Shiba Inu to provide the last buy opportunity before SHIB price doubles again
Shiba Inu price has been consolidating since it hit a new all-time high on October 28. So far, SHIB has been hovering around a crucial barrier, showing indecision among buyers and sellers.
Fed Quick Analysis: Three hawkish taper twists set to lift dollar Premium
The devil is in the details – while the Fed has been preparing markets for its tapering decision for months, there are still three hawkish twists that could push the dollar higher.