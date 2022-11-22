European Stock Market:DAX Performance Index ^GDAXI INDEXDB: DAX 40 Chart and Forecasts. FTSE 100 Index, EURO STOXX 50, Forex EURUSD GBPUSD DXY Dollar Index Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
European Stock Market Daily News Headlines: Inverted yield curves 30 Year / 10 year.
Market Indices Overview: While the USD moves lower into Wave (5) over the next three or four days, we are seeing Indices and Forex move higher.
Elliott Wave count:Wave (iii) of v).
Elliott Wave Trading Strategy: Holding long in Indices and GBP / EUR.
Video Chapters:
00:00 DAX 40 (GDAXI) / BUND.
04:20 EURO STOXX 50.
04:45 UKX / FTSE 100 / FTSE 250.
08:02 Forex GBPUSD / EURUSD / DXY.
