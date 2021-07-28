Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 28 July 2021 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 109.95
Although dollar's decline from 110.59 (Fri) to 109.59 in tandem with U.S. yields suggests early cross-inspired rise from Jul's 109.07 bottoms has made a temporary top, intra-day rebound in Europe would bring consolidation ahead of key FOMC's announcement.
A daily close above 110.13 signals pullback is over, then the outlook would turn bullish for a re-test of 110.59. Below 109.59 would shift risk to downside for weakness towards 109.07 later.
Ahead of FOMC announcement at 18:00GMT and the post-FOMC press conference at 18:30GMT, we have some second-tier data due out, please refer to our EI page for details.
