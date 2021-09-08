Yesterday's break of 1.1856 low to 1.1838 due to broad-based usd's strength on the back of rally in U.S. yields suggests recent upmove from August's 1.1664 bottom has made a temporary top at Friday's 1-month peak at 1.1908 and stronger retracement is seen, however, near term, o/sold condition should keep price above 1.1757 (61.8% r from 1.1864). On the upside, only above 1.1884/86 res signals pullback has ended and yields re-test of 1.1908 later today or tomorrow. Data to be released on Wednesday: Japan current account, trade balance, GDP , Eco watchers outlook, Eco watchers current. France non-farm payrolls , current account, trade balance, imports, exports, Italy retail sales. U.S. MBA mortgage application, redbook, JOLTS job openings, Canada BoC interest rate decision and Ivey PMI.

