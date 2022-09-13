Asia Market Update: Cautious equity gains seen ahead of US CPI data; USD trades mixed; 2-yr UST yield eases.
General trend
- AUD lags; Negative Australian M&A news has been in the headlines [Link Administration, Ramsay Health Care].
- Chinese markets return from holiday.
- BOK might release minutes later today.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened +0.2%.
- (AU) Australia Aug CBA Household Spending M/M: 0.8% v 1.1% prior; Y/Y: 15.1% v 11.9% prior.
- Star SGR.AU New South Wales Commission issues report: Company unsuitable to hold casino license in state.
- (AU) Australia Aug Westpac Consumer Confidence: 84.4 v 83.8 prior; M/M: +3.9% v -3.0% prior (1st expansion in 7 months).
- (AU) Australia sells A$100M v A$100M indicated in 1.00% Feb 2050 Indexed Bonds; Avg Yield: 1.7712%; bid-to-cover 1.51x.
- (AU) Australia Aug NAB Business Confidence: 10 v 8 prior.
- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Gov Lowe to deliver testimony to parliament on Sept 16th (Fri).
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened slightly higher.
- (JP) Japan Q3 BSI large all industry Q/Q: +0.4 V -0.9 prior; large manufacturing Q/Q: +1.7 V -9.9 prior.
- (JP) Japan Aug PPI (CGPI) M/M: 0.2% v 0.3%e; Y/Y: 9.0% v 8.6%e.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].
- (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: Confirms will start a domestic travel program if infections fall.
- (JP) US Defense Sec Austin and Japan Defence Min Hamada to meet on Weds - Nikkei.
Korea
- Kospi opened +1.4%.
- (KR) South Korea Sept 1-10 Exports Y/Y: -16.6% v +23.2% prior; Imports Y/Y: -10.9% v +34.1% prior.
- (KR) South Korea Finance Ministry: Proposes fiscal rule revision, aiming for legislation in Dec; Slowdown worries and market uncertainty are rising.
- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) Dep Gov: Volatility is likely to increase.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened +0.2%; Shanghai Composite opened +0.3%.
- (CN) China Sec Daily: Analysts expect the PBOC to maintain the MLF rate.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.8928 v 6.9098 prior.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2.0B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY2.0B prior; Net CNY0B v Net CNY0B prior.
North America
- (MX) Mexico Fin Min Ramirez: Mexico reaffirms its commitment to deeper commercial and economic integration with the US.
- (US) US Sec of State Blinken: Discussed efforts to address irregular migration with Mexico, Talked about strengthening Energy security between countries; Iran Response to EU proposal on Nuclear deal makes agreement in near term unlikely.
- (US) Treasury's $32B 10-year note reopening draws 3.330% V 2.96% prior; Bid-to-cover ratio: 2.37 V 2.34 prior and 2.48 over last 8 reopenings.
Europe
- (EU) EU said to still be working on measures to bolster energy sector liquidity - press.
- (EU) European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA): Actively considering whether any regulatory measures are needed to ease strains in collateral.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, +0.2%, ASX 200 +0.7% , Hang Seng +0.5%; Shanghai Composite +0.3% ; Kospi +2.6%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.1%; Nasdaq100 +0.1%, Dax -0.3%; FTSE100 +0.1%.
- EUR 1.0146-1.0117 ; JPY 142.86-142.31 ; AUD 0.6899-0.6863 ;NZD 0.6152-0.6124.
- Gold -0.5% at $1,732/oz; Crude Oil -0.1% at $87.65/brl; Copper flat at $3.6155/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
