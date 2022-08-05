The end of the first week of August seems notable because of the central bank decisions and macroeconomic data, which may affect the world's major currencies, especially the US dollar. Yesterday, the Bank of England raised interest rates by 50 basis points, the largest one-time increase since 1995. However, this historic move was in line with market consensus.
The pound lost but only for a while
The Monetary Policy Committee in the UK voted by an 8-1 majority to raise rates by 50 basis points. The market expected members to vote unanimously. Hence, the result may have been a disappointment.
In the meeting summary, the Committee stated that inflation could continue rising above 13% in the last quarter of this year. At the same time, it is expected to fall to the 2% target by 2024. According to the Committee, the UK recession will begin in the last quarter of 2022 as the GDP outlook deteriorates.
As a first reaction to the weakening growth outlook and one vote against an interest rate hike, the pound was able to react with a fall, losing about 0.5% against the dollar. The GBP/USD fell below 1.2100. This morning, however, it returned to the area of 1.2150.
Data on the US labor market situation is expected
Today, the market seems to be waiting for the US labor market data, especially NFP. The consensus is that the US economy added 250,000 new jobs in July, while the Unemployment rate remained at 3.6%. However, other reports may point to a worsening situation, as U.S. companies announced plans to cut 25,810 jobs in July 2022, up to 36.3% from July 2021. That is the second-highest number of layoffs this year. However, Challenger's report indicates that larger-scale layoffs have not yet begun despite signs that job growth is slowing after a prolonged period of increase.
The US labor market, along with inflation, is entering a dual mandate from the Federal Reserve. The Fed can tighten monetary policy but only until there are signs of deterioration in the labor market. Hence, employment data may come to the fore today. NFP publication is at 2:30 pm today.
Materials, analysis and opinions contained, referenced or provided herein are intended solely for informational and educational purposes. Personal opinion of the author does not represent and should not be constructed as a statement or an investment advice made by Conotoxia Ltd. All indiscriminate reliance on illustrative or informational materials may lead to losses. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 82.59% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slumps toward 1.0150 after US NFP data
EUR/USD came under heavy bearish pressure and dropped toward 1.0150 in the American session on Friday. The data from the US showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 528K in July, compared to the market expectation of 250K, and provided a boost to the greenback.
GBP/USD extends slide toward 1.2000 amid DXY rally
GBP/USD declined sharply toward 1.2000 on Friday after the impressive US July jobs report triggered a dollar rally. Nonfarm Payrolls grew at a much stronger pace than expected and annual wage inflation stayed unchanged at 5.2%, reviving hawkish Fed bets.
Gold plunges toward $1,770 amid surging yields
Gold turned south in the second half of the day on Friday and fell toward $1,770. After the US data showed Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 528,000 in July, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield gained more than 6%, weighing heavily on XAU/USD.
Cardano price fractal strikes again per our prediction, here’s what’s next for ADA
Cardano price is ready to rally after triggering the same pattern for the fourth time in the last two months. This development could provide buyers and traders with a quick and easy setup to capitalize on.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!