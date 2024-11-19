- AUD/USD extended further its breakout of the 0.6500 hurdle.
- The Aussie Dollar ignored the demand for safer assets.
- The RBA delivered a somewhat hawkish Minutes of the November event.
The US Dollar (USD) alternated gains with losses on Tuesday in an atmosphere of rising geopolitical tensions and firm demand for the safe haven space.
Despite this, the Australian Dollar (AUD) performed greatly, hitting four-day highs near 0.6530 and advancing for the third consecutive day as the hawkish tilt from the RBA Minutes appears to have underpinned further the sentiment surrounding the currency.
On the other hand, the Dollar Index (DXY) navigated an inconclusive range amidst negative US yields and always supported by the 106.00 region.
This marked rebound in the Aussie Dollar was also helped by the continuation of the march north in copper and iron ore prices, which added to the optimism seen at the beginning of the week despite investors remained somewhat sceptical of recent stimulus measures in China.
Domestically, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) left its policy rate unchanged at 4.35% during its November 5 meeting, aligning with market expectations. While the central bank noted progress in taming inflation, it struck a cautious tone on growth. Governor Michele Bullock suggested that current rates are appropriate for now but reaffirmed the need for tight monetary policy until inflation shows a consistent downward trend. Market participants, however, are beginning to price in a potential rate cut by May 2025.
Australia’s inflation data offered further evidence of cooling, with the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) dropping to 2.1% for September and the annual Q3 rate easing to 2.8%.
A potential rate cut from the Federal Reserve (Fed) could lift AUD/USD in the future, but risks persist. In particular, a potential Trump presidency and associated inflationary pressures might keep the US Dollar resilient, capping any significant upside for the Aussie.
Concerns over China’s economic performance remain a headwind for the AUD, though the labour market continues to show resilience. October’s unemployment rate held steady at 4.1%, with 15.9K jobs added, pointing to a solid domestic labor market.
Back to the domestic docket, the minutes from the RBA's November 6 policy meeting suggested that the bank is in no hurry to start cutting interest rates. Members acknowledged that a faster-than-expected drop in inflation could justify lowering the cash rate but emphasised the need to see more than one strong quarterly inflation result before feeling confident that such a trend is sustainable.
Meanwhile, market expectations continued to point to a quarter-point rate cut by the RBA by May 2025, always amid the bank’s cautious, data-dependent approach.
In market positioning, speculators have remained net buyers of AUD for seven consecutive weeks, even as open interest trends downward, signalling caution among traders.
AUD/USD daily chart
Technical Outlook for AUD/USD
In the short term, if bulls maintain control, the next resistance is at the 200-day SMA of 0.6628, followed by the November high of 0.6687 (November 7), which is still supported by the 100-day SMA.
On the flip side, initial support comes at the November low of 0.6440 (November 14), prior to the 2024 bottom of 0.6347 (August 5).
The four-hour chart shows some pick up in the upside momentum. Initial support is at 0.6440, followed by 0.6347. On the other side, resistance may form at the 55-SMA (0.6536) and 100-SMA (0.6556). The RSI rose to around 59.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD under pressure below 1.0550 on persistent USD strength
EUR/USD trades deep in the red below 1.0550 on Wednesday. The US Dollar benefits from rising US Treasury bond yields and the cautious market mood, forcing the pair to stay on the back foot. Several Federal Reserve policymakers will be delivering speeches later in the day.
GBP/USD declines toward 1.2650, erases post-CPI gains
GBP/USD loses its traction and retreats toward 1.2650 on Wednesday. Although the stronger-than-expected inflation data from the UK helped Pound Sterling gather strength earlier in the day, the risk-averse market atmosphere caused the pair to reverse its direction.
Gold now retargets the $2,700 region
Following a pullback during the European trading hours, Gold regains its traction and climbs toward $2,650. Escalating geopolitical tensions help XAU/USD stretch higher, while rising US Treasury bond yields limit the pair's upside.
Why is Bitcoin performing better than Ethereum? ETH lags as BTC smashes new all-time high records
Bitcoin has outperformed Ethereum in the past two years, setting new highs while the top altcoin struggles to catch up with speed. Several experts exclusively revealed to FXStreet that Ethereum needs global recognition, a stronger narrative and increased on-chain activity for the tide to shift in its favor.
Sticky UK services inflation to keep BoE cutting gradually
Services inflation is set to bounce around 5% into the winter, while headline CPI could get close to 3% in January. That reduces the chance of a rate cut in December, but in the spring, we think there is still a good chance the Bank of England will accelerate its easing cycle.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.