- AUD/USD kept its multi-week range bound in place on Tuesday.
- The FX world traded within a broad-based consolidative range.
- The RBA is expected to keep its policy rate unchanged this year.
AUD/USD alternated gains with losses once again around the 0.6650 region against the backdrop of an equally vacillating price action in the US Dollar (USD) on turnaround Tuesday.
The pair's irresolute movement mirrored the mood in the broader FX galaxy ahead of an eventful week, where the FOMC Minutes (July 3) and the Nonfarm Payrolls (July 5) are the salient events.
Once again, the Aussie dollar did not benefit from the slight recovery in copper prices and the small gains in iron ore prices, which extended the side-line pattern seen since the beginning of June.
On the monetary policy front, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), similar to the Federal Reserve, is expected to be one of the last G10 central banks to begin lowering interest rates. In its recent meeting, the RBA took a hawkish stance, keeping the official cash rate at 4.35% and indicating flexibility for future decisions.
Furthermore, around the RBA, the bank published its Minutes of its latest hawkish hold, revealing that the primary reason members felt the case for keeping the policy rate unchanged was due to "uncertainty around the data for consumption and clear evidence that many households were experiencing financial stress."
The above now seems to highlight the upcoming release of May Retail Sales in Australia (July 3), which carries the potential to either bolster or weaken the case for a rate hike.
Additionally, the swaps market is currently pricing in a 25% chance of a 25 bps increase of the RBA policy rate at the next meeting on August 6, rising to 35% on September 24, and over 50% on November 5.
The potential easing by the Fed, contrasted with the RBA's likely prolonged restrictive stance, could support AUD/USD in the coming months. However, concerns about the slow momentum in the Chinese economy may hinder a sustained recovery of the Australian currency as China continues to face post-pandemic challenges.
AUD/USD daily chart
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
If bulls seize control, the AUD/USD may reach its May peak of 0.6714 (May 16), followed by the December 2023 high of 0.6871 and the July 2023 top of 0.6894 (July 14), all before hitting the critical 0.7000 level.
Bearish efforts, on the other side, might push the pair lower, first to the June low of 0.6574 (June 10) and subsequently to the important 200-day SMA of 0.6556. A further drop might result in a return to the May low of 0.6465 and the 2024 bottom of 0.6362 (April 19).
Overall, the uptrend should continue as long as the AUD/USD remains above the 200-day SMA.
The 4-hour chart indicates a lack of significant growing momentum thus far. However, the initial barrier appears to be 0.6714, prior to 0.6728 and 0.6759. In contrast, the immediate support is about 0.6574, followed by 0.6558. The RSI rose to around 50.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs above 1.0800 as weak PMI data weighs on USD
EUR/USD preserves its bullish momentum and trades at its highest level in nearly three weeks above 1.0800 in the American session. The US Dollar stays under heavy selling pressure following the disappointing ADP and PMI data, fuelling the pair's rally.
GBP/USD extends rally toward 1.2800 as USD selloff continues
GBP/USD continues to push higher toward 1.2800 and trades at its highest level since mid-June on Wednesday. The disappointing ISM Services PMI data from the US weighs heavily on the US Dollar and allows the pair to target new multi-week tops.
Gold reaches $2,360 on broad USD weakness
Gold gathers bullish momentum and trades at its highest level in nearly two weeks above $2,360. Following the disappointing ADP Employment Change and ISM Services PMI data from the US, the 10-year US yield declines sharply, helping XAU/USD extend its daily rally.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin erases gains from end of June, Ethereum declines while Ripple holds
Bitcoin wipes out gains from the last week of June and falls below $60,000 on Wednesday. Ethereum and top altcoins ranked by market capitalization erased gains as the inflation outlook worsened.
Fed Minutes Preview: Markets to focus on cues regarding the inflation outlook
The Minutes of the Fed’s June 11-12 policy meeting will be published on Wednesday. Details of Jerome Powell and Co’s hawkish hold and their inflation outlook will be scrutinized.