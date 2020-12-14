AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7542
- The Australian dollar held on to higher ground despite falling equities.
- Iron ore futures plummeted after reaching fresh multi-year highs last week.
- AUD/USD remains confined to tight intraday ranges near 2020 highs.
The AUD/USD pair is ending the day unchanged around the 0.7540 level but managed to post a fresh 2020 high of 0.7577. The pair remained confined to a tight intraday range despite the greenback’s swings against other rivals. Falling iron ore futures limited the aussie’s bullish potential, as the metal tumbled from fresh multi-year highs. On a positive note, the Australian currency was able to hold on to the higher ground, despite the sour tone of equities.
This Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia will publish the Minutes of its latest monetary policy meeting. The document is not expected to bring surprises after policymakers remained on hold earlier this month.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is in consolidation mode, losing bullish momentum but still far from bearish. The 4-hour chart shows that the price remains above a bullish 20 SMA, which remains above the larger ones. Technical indicators eased from overbought readings but hold within positive levels, with the RSI currently consolidating around 59, indicating the absence of selling interest.
Support levels: 0.7510 0.7470 0.7425
Resistance levels: 0.7580 0.7620 0.7660
View Live Chart for the AUD/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holding on to gains ahead of RBA’s Minutes
The AUD/USD pair trades near this 2020 high at 0.7577. The Reserve Bank of Australia will publish the minutes of its latest monetary policy meeting, no surprises expected there.
Gold: Bears targetting psychological $1,800
Investors have dumped the US dollar this year considering the size of the Fed’s balance sheet and a preference for flexible, average inflation targeting.
GBP/USD retains gains above 1.3300 amid Brexit hopes
The pound surged as investors expect the EU and the UK to clinch a trade deal before year-end. London goes into the toughest level of restrictions as contagion rates surged.
Ethereum price prepares for a year-end Santa Claus rally as bulls target $750
Ethereum price has rebounded significantly during the weekend from a low price of $543 to a peak of $595. It seems that bulls maintain control and gear up for a possible Santa Claus rally by the end of 2020.
WTI slips from European morning highs but remains supported above $46.00
Prior to the start of the US session, front-month WTI crude oil futures hit highs of the day just below $47.50. However, the crude oil complex sold off sharply following the NYMEX pit opening (at 14:00GMT), briefly even slipping below the $46.00 level.