AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7679
- Wall Street’s rally provided support to commodity-linked currencies.
- China will publish this Thursday the December official NBS PMIs.
- AUD/USD pressures 2020 high while maintaining its bullish stance.
The AUD/USD pair hit 0.7685 this Wednesday, a level that was last seen in April 2018. Commodity-linked currencies were the best performers against the greenback, supported by Wall Street flirting with record highs. The pair trades a few pips below the mentioned high heading into the Asian opening. The focus during the upcoming hours will be on the Chinese macroeconomic calendar, as the country will publish the December official NBS Manufacturing PMI, foreseen at 52 from 52.1, and the Non-Manufacturing PMI expected at 52.4 from 56.4 in the previous month.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair maintains its bullish stance and could extend its advance beyond the 0.7700 level. In the 4-hour chart, the pair keeps advancing above bullish moving averages, while technical indicators reached overbought levels, barely losing their positive momentum. Once beyond 0.7700, the path is clear towards 0.7812, April 2018 monthly high.
Support levels: 0.7640 0.7605 0.7570
Resistance levels: 0.7681 0.7720 0.7760
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
